This 1483 square foot single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 2000 S Bonham St Amarillo, Texas. It has a sunroom with a closet in it. The kitchen appliances are almost new. Nice paint. Great location...it is a good neighborhood and within walking distance to shopping, schools, and churches. It has a fence to keep the fur-babies in. and a small storage building.