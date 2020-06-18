All apartments in Amarillo
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:26 AM

1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A

1409 Dunaway Street · (806) 331-6803
Location

1409 Dunaway Street, Amarillo, TX 79104

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A · Avail. now

$650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom Duplex in Sunrise Area! Water Paid By Owner! Move-In Ready! - 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom duplex located in North Amarillo with easy access to i40!
This property includes oven range and fridge, and has washer/dryer hookups.
Big carport in the back of the private driveway.

Call our Leasing Agent to set up a time to view this home: 806-341-4896
HUD not accepted on this property.

Pet Policy
$100, non-refundable deposit, per pet
$20 per month, per pet
Non-aggressive breeds only

$30.00 app fee per applicant over 18 years of age
Credit, rental and criminal history will be checked during this application process. Additional factors may determine application approval.

Apply at https://www.aupropertymgmt.com/vacancies

$650 monthly
$400 deposit
660 sqft.

(RLNE4837450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A have any available units?
1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A have?
Some of 1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A does offer parking.
Does 1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A have a pool?
No, 1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A have accessible units?
No, 1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
