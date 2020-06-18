1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A

Amenities
2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom Duplex in Sunrise Area! Water Paid By Owner! Move-In Ready! - 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom duplex located in North Amarillo with easy access to i40!
This property includes oven range and fridge, and has washer/dryer hookups.
Big carport in the back of the private driveway.
HUD not accepted on this property.
Pet Policy
$100, non-refundable deposit, per pet
$20 per month, per pet
Non-aggressive breeds only
$30.00 app fee per applicant over 18 years of age
Credit, rental and criminal history will be checked during this application process. Additional factors may determine application approval.
$650 monthly
$400 deposit
660 sqft.
