All apartments in Alvin
Find more places like 690 Fallow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alvin, TX
/
690 Fallow Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

690 Fallow Lane

690 Fallow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alvin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

690 Fallow Lane, Alvin, TX 77511

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Juliet floorplan is terrific single story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. View from kitchen to family room and dining. Large master closet. Washer/Dryer hookups located close to bedrooms for your convenience. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 Fallow Lane have any available units?
690 Fallow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alvin, TX.
Is 690 Fallow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
690 Fallow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 Fallow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 690 Fallow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 690 Fallow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 690 Fallow Lane offers parking.
Does 690 Fallow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 690 Fallow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 Fallow Lane have a pool?
No, 690 Fallow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 690 Fallow Lane have accessible units?
No, 690 Fallow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 690 Fallow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 690 Fallow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 690 Fallow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 690 Fallow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Oaks
800 E South St
Alvin, TX 77511
Steeplechase Apartments
2400 South Loop 35 Bypass
Alvin, TX 77511
Hillcrest Village
2500 Fairway Dr
Alvin, TX 77511
Oak Park Village
201 Oak Park Drive
Alvin, TX 77511
Meadow Park
2800 Mustang Rd
Alvin, TX 77511
Morgan Oaks
877 East House Street
Alvin, TX 77511

Similar Pages

Alvin 1 BedroomsAlvin 2 Bedrooms
Alvin Apartments with PoolsAlvin Dog Friendly Apartments
Alvin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXBay City, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXClute, TX
Channelview, TXAngleton, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXWharton, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine