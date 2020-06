Amenities

218 B College is just down the street from Abilene Christian University. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom is a brand new garage apartment and is 700 sqft. 218 1/2 College includes a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. This apartment does not have washer and dryer hookups. The tenant pays all bills. 218 B College does not allow pets.