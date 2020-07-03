All apartments in Alvin
1218 Betsy Ross Street

Location

1218 Betsy Ross Street, Alvin, TX 77511

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom rental has recently been renovated and is conveniently located in the center of town and walking distance to Alvin High School. Two bedrooms are spacious and the third bedroom would be perfect for an office or a nursery. The property includes a one car garage, fenced in backyard, and a wooded deck that is perfect for outdoor entertaining. A few of the updates include new laminate wood flooring, fresh paint throughout, a huge walk in master closet and a beautifully redone master bathroom. All the appliances are included. This one will not last long. Call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Betsy Ross Street have any available units?
1218 Betsy Ross Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alvin, TX.
What amenities does 1218 Betsy Ross Street have?
Some of 1218 Betsy Ross Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Betsy Ross Street currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Betsy Ross Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Betsy Ross Street pet-friendly?
No, 1218 Betsy Ross Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alvin.
Does 1218 Betsy Ross Street offer parking?
Yes, 1218 Betsy Ross Street offers parking.
Does 1218 Betsy Ross Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 Betsy Ross Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Betsy Ross Street have a pool?
No, 1218 Betsy Ross Street does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Betsy Ross Street have accessible units?
No, 1218 Betsy Ross Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Betsy Ross Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 Betsy Ross Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 Betsy Ross Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1218 Betsy Ross Street does not have units with air conditioning.

