Alvarado, TX
607 W Atchley Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

607 W Atchley Avenue

607 West Atchley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

607 West Atchley Drive, Alvarado, TX 76009

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy home with new flooring and new paint. Large yard for children and pets. Alley access. Easy access to 35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 W Atchley Avenue have any available units?
607 W Atchley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alvarado, TX.
Is 607 W Atchley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
607 W Atchley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 W Atchley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 W Atchley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 607 W Atchley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 607 W Atchley Avenue does offer parking.
Does 607 W Atchley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 W Atchley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 W Atchley Avenue have a pool?
No, 607 W Atchley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 607 W Atchley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 607 W Atchley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 607 W Atchley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 W Atchley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 W Atchley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 W Atchley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
