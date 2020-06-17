Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alvarado
Find more places like 607 W Atchley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alvarado, TX
/
607 W Atchley Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
607 W Atchley Avenue
607 West Atchley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
607 West Atchley Drive, Alvarado, TX 76009
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy home with new flooring and new paint. Large yard for children and pets. Alley access. Easy access to 35.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
350
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 607 W Atchley Avenue have any available units?
607 W Atchley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alvarado, TX
.
Is 607 W Atchley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
607 W Atchley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 W Atchley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 W Atchley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 607 W Atchley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 607 W Atchley Avenue does offer parking.
Does 607 W Atchley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 W Atchley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 W Atchley Avenue have a pool?
No, 607 W Atchley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 607 W Atchley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 607 W Atchley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 607 W Atchley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 W Atchley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 W Atchley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 W Atchley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Waco, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Burleson, TX
Mansfield, TX
Cleburne, TX
Midlothian, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Benbrook, TX
Duncanville, TX
DeSoto, TX
Pecan Plantation, TX
Haltom City, TX
White Settlement, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Hurst, TX
Saginaw, TX
Weatherford, TX
Aledo, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
McLennan Community College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center