studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:35 AM
45 Studio Apartments for rent in Alamo Heights, TX
$
140 Units Available
Alamo Heights
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX
Studio
$2,155
634 sqft
Magnolia Heights welcomes you with sophistication and a contemporary palette to make your apartment an elegant home. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are adaptable to any lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Alamo Heights
35 Units Available
Terrell Heights
Republic at Alamo Heights
1111 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$904
602 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters on Austin Highway, minutes from University of the Incarnate Word and Trinity University. Luxury units feature laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community includes yoga, trash valet, clubhouse and courtyard.
4 Units Available
Oak Park - Northwood
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$795
500 sqft
Put down roots at the Village Oaks. Our community brings you tranquil living at an affordable price. The apartment homes have quality options to make you feel at home.
Results within 5 miles of Alamo Heights
21 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,179
614 sqft
Off I-35 and I-37. True luxury living in Downtown San Antonio. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and fitness center. Pet-friendly.
$
18 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Maverick
400 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$761
297 sqft
Minutes from Alamo Plaza and I-37. Stunning architecture in a high-rise building. On-site amenities include Google fiber, media room, gym and coffee bar. A green community. Recently renovated. Minutes from bars and shops.
30 Units Available
Tobin Hill
Can Plant
503 Avenue A, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,375
725 sqft
Located in the historic Pearl neighborhood, this community has a 24-hour gym, game room, pool, and bike storage area. Units have washer/dryer, granite counters, and extra storage.
43 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,044
547 sqft
Located just off of I-37, on the south side of San Antonio. New one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with patio/balconies, hardwood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garage spaces available for additional monthly fee.
6 Units Available
Chestnut Park
901 W Silver Sands Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$705
A modern community that welcomes pets. Beautiful landscaping throughout. On-site pool, hammock lounge, and walking paths. Apartments feature updated appliances, plush carpeting, and a breakfast nook. Controlled access provided.
91 Units Available
King William
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,099
578 sqft
Indoor fitness center, media lounge, demonstration kitchen and skyline views at this community right on the river. Pet-friendly environment with two bark parks. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Quartz counters and plank flooring.
$
24 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,065
723 sqft
One, two and three-bedroom homes in downtown San Antonio, close to shops and restaurants. Concrete floors and private patios that overlook the city skyline. Internet access, 24-hour fitness center, business center and package lockers.
$
22 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,199
538 sqft
Situated on the San Antonio River Walk. Urban apartments with chef-inspired kitchens in a community with a pool deck, rooftop lounge, fitness center and VIP party lounge. Residents enjoy direct access to water taxis.
12 Units Available
Lone Star
CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,043
637 sqft
A fantastic urban community in the heart of the downtown area. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site valet, yoga, dog park, pool and media room. A smoke-free community.
56 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$665
394 sqft
Inviting, pet-friendly apartment community with pools, a gym and door-to-door trash valet. Recently renovated homes in a historic building. In downtown San Antonio within minutes of the Alamo, the Pearl District and the River Walk.
$
20 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
River House
122 Roy Smith St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,123
527 sqft
Right off I-35 and Highway 281. Luxury living. Pet-friendly. Shuffle board, pool, gym and garages available on-site. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
2 Units Available
Willshire Terrace
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$640
450 sqft
Modern homes with hardwood floors and open designs. Plenty of community amenities, including a pool, business center, and laundry facilities. Easy access to Loop 410. By Oakwell TrailHead Park.
51 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,044
465 sqft
THE’68 Apartments are the premier addition to the urban scene in Downtown San Antonio and located in the middle of Hemisfair. Lake Flato Architects oriented the modern building to maximize every resident’s views and relationship to Hemisfair.
13 Units Available
Lone Star
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,240
534 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in a historic neighborhood. Amenities include an on-site art gallery, gaming lawns and a rooftop deck. Minutes from downtown San Antonio in artistic Southtown.
Contact for Availability
The Keller
2503 Jackson-Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$675
409 sqft
Welcome home to The Keller! Our elegant community is nestled on a hilltop with stunning downtown scenic views in North Central San Antonio, Texas.
Contact for Availability
New England Village Apartments
130 Melrose Pl, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$675
574 sqft
The feeling of home continues outside your door. Enjoy the beautiful landscaping on your way to one of our three shimmering swimming pools. We host monthly resident events where you can meet your neighbors.
Contact for Availability
Greater Harmony Hils
Escapade
7600 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$724
490 sqft
Recently renovated homes with unique wood-vinyl flooring, designer fixtures, and spacious bathtubs. Conveniently located near the North Star Mall and Alamo Drafthouse with three pools and a 24-hour fitness center right at home.
2 Units Available
Mahncke Park
The Beverly San Antonio
123 Brackenridge Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$835
380 sqft
Tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, rainfall shower heads and gas stove. Community amenities include laundry facilities, 24-hour fitness center, cabana and parking garage. Pet-friendly.
25 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$950
523 sqft
New community conveniently situated near IH-35 and IH-37. Just steps away from the San Antonio Museum of Art, the Pearl District and the Riverwalk. Pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. Enjoy shuffleboard and pool table.
1 Unit Available
Monte Vista
239 W MISTLETOE AVE
239 West Mistletoe Avenue, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$800
850 sqft
FRESHLY PAINT ATTIC STUDIO WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS,HIGH CEILING,CITY VIEW, FEELS LIKE AN EUROPEAN FLAT.!ALSO INCLUDES SOME STAINGLASS WINDOWS & A WINDOW SEAT. A MUST SEE. ONE LARGE STUDIO WITH A PRIVATE BATHROOM.APT. IS FURNISHED.
1 Unit Available
Tobin Hill
106 Lewis Street
106 Lewis Street, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$799
500 sqft
I am leaving San Antonio and I need a responsible person to take over my lease
