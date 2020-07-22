/
/
haywood county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
7 Apartments for rent in Haywood County, TN📍
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 12:25 AM
$
3 Units Available
Riverbrook
43 Riverbrook Cv, Brownsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$575
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$670
1092 sqft
Welcome to Riverbrook Apartments located in historic Brownsville, Tennessee. The family friendly community features unique floor plan designs, spacious closets, and a fully equipped kitchen.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
804 E. Jefferson Street
804 East Jefferson Street, Brownsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
GREAT HOME READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - This home features an adorable front porch, laminate and hardwood flooring throughout, stove included. Home located on a corner lot and ready for immediate move in.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1278 Fairground Rd
1278 Fairground Rd, Brownsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$400
750 sqft
This 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom apartment offers off street parking,central heat and air, is close to transportation, restaurants, and is close to Haywood schools. Come by and see ourfreshly cleaned units!
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
163 Tisdale St
163 Tisdale Street, Brownsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$775
1332 sqft
A single family home that contains 1,332 sq ft with 3beds/1bath. Close to sevaral Auto repair shop like Cole's Auto Repair and Auto Tech.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
914 Scott St
914 Scott Street, Brownsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 beds/1 bath with a bonus room and extra storage! sect 8 and pets are accepted. This is nearby schools like Haywood Middle School, Haywood High School, Lauren's Preschool.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
539 Reid Ave
539 Reid Street, Brownsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$675
1083 sqft
This Brick single family home contains 3 beds and 1 bath, it comes with stove, fridge and central ac and heat. Close to Christ Temple Apostolic Church.
Results within 10 miles of Haywood County
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
3 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Ripley
449 Robeson St, Ripley, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$691
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience award-winning design, distinction and intrinsic excellence. At Chapel Ridge of Ripley Apartments you will find the level of service and professionalism you thought no longer existed.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Haywood County area include Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences, The University of Tennessee-Health Science Center, Christian Brothers University, Jackson State Community College, and Lane College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Memphis, Jackson, Germantown, Bartlett, and Collierville have apartments for rent.