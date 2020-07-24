/
9 Apartments for rent in Lauderdale County, TN📍
3 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Ripley
449 Robeson St, Ripley, TN
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$691
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Experience award-winning design, distinction and intrinsic excellence. At Chapel Ridge of Ripley Apartments you will find the level of service and professionalism you thought no longer existed.
Results within 5 miles of Lauderdale County
1 Unit Available
Lakeside Acres
2529 McClerkin Road
2529 Mcclerkin Road, Tipton County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1833 sqft
Beautiful Country Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Burlison Home sits on 1.3 acres with a huge back porch overlooking a lake! Beautiful home! Won't last long! (RLNE4126741)
Results within 10 miles of Lauderdale County
1 Unit Available
1291 b 7th Ave North B
1291 B Street, Dyersburg, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Townhome - Property Id: 310711 Spacious townhome in Germantown neighborhood. Off street parking, fenced backyard, washer/ dryer hookups, hardwood floors, new appliances. One block from Farmer's Market and Capital.
1 Unit Available
1309 Jones St
1309 Jones Street, Dyersburg, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
892 sqft
Two bedroom one bath house 892 sq ft with CH&A, stove and refrigerator. Schedule a viewing online at https://www.crestcore.com/rentals/ or call (731) 285-5561 for more information.
1 Unit Available
1849 Countryman St
1849 Countryman Street, Dyersburg, TN
2 Bedrooms
$350
650 sqft
Two bedroom 1 bath single family house. Window A/C and gas wall heat. Stove and refrigerator provided. Built in storm shelter in the back yard.
1 Unit Available
1365 Flowering Dogwood Ln
1365 Flowering Dogwood Ln, Dyersburg, TN
Studio
$1,300
1300 sqft
Conveniently located commercial space with 1,300 sq feet. To view this property, please call CrestCore agent Shane King at 731-589-1314.
1 Unit Available
2210 B Eastwood Ave
2210 B Street, Dyersburg, TN
3 Bedrooms
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3556 sqft
2210 B Eastwood Ave Available 07/01/20 Custom 12th South 3 Bedroom Home - Meticulously custom built in 2014 with high end finishes and an open floor plan complete with breath taking views of the booming 12th S corridor. Offering 3 Bedrooms and 3.
1 Unit Available
1208 Jones St
1208 Jones Street, Dyersburg, TN
3 Bedrooms
$450
1566 sqft
Three bedroom one bath house 1,566 sq ft with window AC, gas heat, covered front porch, utility building, refrigerator and stove provided.
