Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

37 Apartments for rent in Thompson's Station, TN with gym

1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.

1 Unit Available
3825 Somers Lane
3825 Somers Lane, Thompson's Station, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Located in Tollgate Village this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home has lots of features and benefits. There is an attached 2 car garage, stainless steel appliances and granite in the kitchen.

1 Unit Available
2904 Americus Dr
2904 Americus Drive, Thompson's Station, TN
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4174 sqft
EXECUTIVE HOME/FORMER MODEL HOME*HARDWOODS IN DOWNSTAIRS LIVING AREAS*PLANTATION SHUTTERS*WHOLE HOUSE AUDIO*MAIN LEVEL HUGE BONUS ROOM WITH WET BAR*FORMAL LIVING ROOM/OFFICE/MUSIC ROOM*KITCHEN HAS GAS COOK-TOP/WARMING DRAWER/GRANITE/COUNTER-HEIGHT
Results within 1 mile of Thompson's Station

1 Unit Available
773 Beamon Drive
773 Beamon Dr, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,690
3086 sqft
Great opportunity to live in LADD PARK - ENDERLY POINTE, one of Franklin's hottest new subdivisions, Imagine living in a luxurious home that's 2min from I-65, 3-miles from Cool Springs (Restaurants / Shopping / Etc), and only 5-miles from the Award
Results within 5 miles of Thompson's Station
32 Units Available
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,347
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1355 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1304 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
18 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,122
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1341 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
14 Units Available
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1174 sqft
A ranch-style home with air conditioning, granite counters and ceiling fans. Located in a spacious community with swimming pool and gym. Just off Route 31, which travels north toward downtown Franklin.
17 Units Available
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,106
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1353 sqft
Located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation. 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood flooring, granite counters and patios/balconies. Detached garage space available with fee. Pool, 24-hour gym, playground and coffee bar. Pets welcome.
31 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1320 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
8 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1176 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
12 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$930
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1366 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
7 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
30 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1560 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.

1 Unit Available
5001 Laughing Brook Lane
5001 Laughing Brook Lane, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2967 sqft
Great home in Waters Edge of Franklin! - Great opportunity to live in WATERS EDGE, one of Franklin's hottest subdivisions, Imagine living in a luxurious home that's only 5-miles from Historic Downtown Franklin, only 2min from I-65, and 3-miles from

1 Unit Available
306 James Avenue
306 James Avenue, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1283 sqft
This updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom is nestled in Franklin, TN which falls in Williamson County, one of America's most prestigious places to live. 1 mile walk to downtown shops and restaurants.
Results within 10 miles of Thompson's Station
89 Units Available
Harpeth Square Apartments
159 1st Avenue North, Franklin, TN
Studio
$1,515
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1249 sqft
Our leasing office is now open and we have homes ready for immediate move in! We are operating as normal and would love to have you call or stop by today for a tour! Nestled inside Historic Downtown Franklin along the Harpeth River, Harpeth Square
34 Units Available
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1430 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness studio and a dog park. Homes feature French doors, spacious closets and modern kitchens. Nashville is barely 20 minutes away.
31 Units Available
Dwell at McEwen
100 Reliance Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1463 sqft
Ultra-modern community with two 24-hour fitness centers, a saltwater pool and 10-foot ceilings. Apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets with lots of storage. On-site yoga and parking.
15 Units Available
The Landings of Brentwood
1505 Landings Dr, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,160
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1067 sqft
Quiet location, just minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, and fireplaces. Gym, tennis court, pool, and playground. Small pets welcome with fee.
17 Units Available
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,355
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1440 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
65 Units Available
Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,144
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1372 sqft
Garden-style community with designer finishes like granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville and Cool Springs Galleria Shopping.
18 Units Available
The Everly at Historic Franklin
413 Brick Path Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,305
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1827 sqft
Stylish homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center, a pool and outdoor grilling stations. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Thompson's Station, TN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Thompson's Station renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

