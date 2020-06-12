/
3 bedroom apartments
120 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Thompson's Station, TN
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2735 Sutherland Dr
2735 Sutherland Drive, Thompson's Station, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1247 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2580 Westerham Way
2580 Westerham Way, Thompson's Station, TN
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,678 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1503 Channing Dr
1503 Channing Drive, Thompson's Station, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1903 sqft
Fabulous townhome with all the upgrades AND a private fenced-in backyard and a garage! 3 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3825 Somers Lane
3825 Somers Lane, Thompson's Station, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Located in Tollgate Village this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home has lots of features and benefits. There is an attached 2 car garage, stainless steel appliances and granite in the kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2904 Americus Dr
2904 Americus Drive, Thompson's Station, TN
EXECUTIVE HOME/FORMER MODEL HOME*HARDWOODS IN DOWNSTAIRS LIVING AREAS*PLANTATION SHUTTERS*WHOLE HOUSE AUDIO*MAIN LEVEL HUGE BONUS ROOM WITH WET BAR*FORMAL LIVING ROOM/OFFICE/MUSIC ROOM*KITCHEN HAS GAS COOK-TOP/WARMING DRAWER/GRANITE/COUNTER-HEIGHT
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2764 Americus Dr
2764 Americus Drive, Thompson's Station, TN
Please call Martha Zurcher to schedule showings - 260-433-9206. Highly desirable Tollgate Village with resort-like amenities inc. pool/tennis.
Results within 1 mile of Thompson's Station
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4029 Williford Way
4029 Williford Way, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2605 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1525 Danville Cir
1525 Danville Circle, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1212 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5000 Gracious Dr
5000 Gracious Dr, Williamson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2012 sqft
One of the most popular, spacious floorplans, the Derby includes an open kitchen/LR with gorgeous stainless steel appliances, granite and elegant lighting and fixtures. Master suite on the first floor. Huge bonus room upstairs with laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
714 Rain Meadow Ct
714 Rain Meadow Court, Spring Hill, TN
Beautiful, like new home for lease. Home will be available for move in 6/13/2020.This is a 5 br home with 2 br down. No smoking allowed. Subdivision has 2 community pools. Privacy fenced backyard.1 year to 2 year lease available.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
620 Cobert Lane - 1
620 Cobert Ln, Williamson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1674 sqft
Beautiful townhome in a convenient communities with tons of amenities. Open layout and wonderful upgrades in this home. 1 car garage, front porch and sidewalks.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
773 Beamon Drive
773 Beamon Dr, Williamson County, TN
Great opportunity to live in LADD PARK - ENDERLY POINTE, one of Franklin's hottest new subdivisions, Imagine living in a luxurious home that's 2min from I-65, 3-miles from Cool Springs (Restaurants / Shopping / Etc), and only 5-miles from the Award
Results within 5 miles of Thompson's Station
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
33 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1320 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1304 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
13 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1366 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1353 sqft
Located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation. 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood flooring, granite counters and patios/balconies. Detached garage space available with fee. Pool, 24-hour gym, playground and coffee bar. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1341 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
37 Units Available
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1355 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1176 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
30 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1560 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2209 Dewey Dr
2209 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1708 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
308 Kinsale Drive
308 Kinsale Dr, Maury County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1370 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3029 Commonwealth Drive
3029 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
