Unit Amenities extra storage furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

672 Lakeside Dock Drive Kingsport, TN 37663 - Great Rental – Either Unfurnished or Fully Furnished – Lake Front – Extremely beautiful view of the lake and shoreline. This property has that natural simple feeling…a cozy place to call home. Equipped with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Stocked with all appliances in the kitchen. Fully finished basement, great for extra storage room. The back deck will provide gorgeous views for entertaining or relaxing. Don’t miss out on this home, it is move in ready. Call today to schedule an exclusive viewing.



(RLNE5555860)