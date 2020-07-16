All apartments in Sullivan County
Find more places like 672 Lakeside Dock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sullivan County, TN
/
672 Lakeside Dock Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

672 Lakeside Dock Drive

672 Lakeside Dock Drive · (423) 239-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

672 Lakeside Dock Drive, Sullivan County, TN 37663

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 672 Lakeside Dock Drive · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
672 Lakeside Dock Drive Kingsport, TN 37663 - Great Rental – Either Unfurnished or Fully Furnished – Lake Front – Extremely beautiful view of the lake and shoreline. This property has that natural simple feeling…a cozy place to call home. Equipped with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Stocked with all appliances in the kitchen. Fully finished basement, great for extra storage room. The back deck will provide gorgeous views for entertaining or relaxing. Don’t miss out on this home, it is move in ready. Call today to schedule an exclusive viewing.

(RLNE5555860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 672 Lakeside Dock Drive have any available units?
672 Lakeside Dock Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 672 Lakeside Dock Drive have?
Some of 672 Lakeside Dock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 672 Lakeside Dock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
672 Lakeside Dock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 672 Lakeside Dock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 672 Lakeside Dock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 672 Lakeside Dock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 672 Lakeside Dock Drive offers parking.
Does 672 Lakeside Dock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 672 Lakeside Dock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 672 Lakeside Dock Drive have a pool?
No, 672 Lakeside Dock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 672 Lakeside Dock Drive have accessible units?
No, 672 Lakeside Dock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 672 Lakeside Dock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 672 Lakeside Dock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 672 Lakeside Dock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 672 Lakeside Dock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 672 Lakeside Dock Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town Park Lofts
455 W Sullivan St
Kingsport, TN 37660

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Johnson City, TNHickory, NCKingsport, TNWoodfin, NC
Weaverville, NCElizabethton, TNBristol, VALenoir, NC
Abingdon, VAMorristown, TNBoone, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Catawba Valley Community CollegeLenoir-Rhyne University
East Tennessee State University
Milligan College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity