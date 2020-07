Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar playground tennis court

Welcome home to Apple Villa Apartments, located in the town of Blountville, Tennessee. You'll find local shopping, dining, and schools nearby. With easy access to I-81 and Highway 11E, you'll notice we are surrounded by beautiful state parks such as Warrior's Path State Park and Cherokee National Forest in the Great Smokey Mountains. Apple Villa Apartments is the perfect location for everyone to enjoy a relaxing or adventurous life in Blountville, Tennessee.