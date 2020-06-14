/
furnished apartments
10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, TN
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Hill
46 Units Available
The Farm at Golston Hill
2550 Pillow Dr, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*******Move in by May 15, 2020 and receive $500 off June on the Hillside floorplan and $1200 off our James floor plan!**** We love to show off our beautiful community! Currently, we are not offering in person tours.
1 Unit Available
419 Henry Russell St
419 Henry Russell Street, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**FULLY FURNISHED**Upscale condo living in quaint Berry Farms! Check out this beautiful 3 story, 2 bed, 3 baths, plus bonus space on the 1st floor offers an open floor plan with a 2 car attached garage.
1 Unit Available
216 5th Ave, S
216 5th Avenue South, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
864 sqft
Wonderful Short Term Rental, Hardwoods ,Granite SS app, tile SHOWER W/D incl. All utilities furnished, walk in pantry, abundant Parking space for two cars tandem parked. This is a short term rental only please call for available dates.
1 Unit Available
3149 Winberry Dr, E
3149 Winberry Drive, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1670 sqft
Lovely single family home is move in ready! Available furnished for additional amount* Bedrooms and open bonus area located upstairs with new carpeting. Open concept LR, DR and kitchen downstairs with hardwood and tile flooring.
1 Unit Available
1268 Carriage Park Dr
1268 Carriage Park Drive, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1224 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (even internet cable included as well as all other utilities). Fully furnished 2 story condo. TV/DVD, Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, DW, Microwave, Coffee Maker, King Bed, Full Bed, Patio and Storage.
1 Unit Available
210 5th Ave, S
210 5th Avenue South, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,850
850 sqft
Rare Find in Historic Downtown Franklin 1 Block to Starbucks*Executive Flats with Historic Appeal*Main Level Suite 2-Living Room,New Queen Bed Mattress,Kitchen & Bath-Completely Furnished just bring own bed linens and towels*Free use of Washer/Dryer
1 Unit Available
1327 Columbia Ave
1327 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2100 sqft
WOW!! Fully FURNISHED & equipped corporate rental in downtown Franklin. Circa 1924, extensively renovated/updated baths & kitchen, 10' ceilings, heart of pine floors throughout, walk- ins, 2-car gar/work shop w A/C.
1 Unit Available
2200 Drone
2200 Drone Way, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
450 sqft
Seeking a Roommate! - The home is fully furnished (everything is barely used), even Your room includes a new queen bed if desired. Huge walk-in closet.
