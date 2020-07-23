Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:42 AM

29 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Soddy-Daisy, TN

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Soddy-Daisy provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your li... Read Guide >

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9329 Springfield Drive
9329 Springfield Road, Soddy-Daisy, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Charming Home in Soddy Daisy! - Older charming home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in Soddy Daisy. Large open living, dining room that opens up to kitchen. Large sunroom. Laundry with washer and dryer. All kitchen appliances. Nice porches.
Results within 5 miles of Soddy-Daisy

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Walden
907 Mclean Ave
907 Mclean Avenue, Walden, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1714 sqft
Welcome home to 907 McLean, a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the best Signal Mountain has to offer including top public schools, great hiking trails, and burgeoning local community.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Dupont - Murray Hills
4796 Forest Wood Lane
4796 Forrest Wood Lane, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1228 sqft
Welcome to 4796 Forest Wood Ln Unit #A! Fresh Updated Exterior Paint (bright white trim work still to come) This large, 2 story townhome offers a lot of square footage at a great value. You will be surprised at the size of this unit.

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
6921 Love Lane
6921 Love Lane, Middle Valley, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1694 sqft
6921 Love Lane Available 08/01/20 Coming soon...Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home in the Heart of Hixson with lawn care included. - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home located in the Heart of Hixson.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
206 Brentwood Drive
206 Brentwood Drive, Red Bank, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1544 sqft
206 Brentwood Drive Available 07/24/20 Coming soon...Great 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Red Bank Home w/ Lawn Care Included. - Coming soon...This large, well cared for home is located in Red Bank just minutes from Downtown.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Forest Highlands
623 Glen Circle
623 Glenn Circle, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1377 sqft
Great 3 bedroom rancher in Hixson Area - Well Maintained Rancher with a full unfinished basement in a Great Location.
Results within 10 miles of Soddy-Daisy
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
21 Units Available
Northgate - Big Ridge
Marina Pointe
5750 Lake Resort Dr, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1414 sqft
Luxurious amenities of community include gym, bocce court, volleyball court, pool, and coffee bar. Units include air conditioning, fireplace, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer hookup. Great location with harbor views.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
18 Units Available
CityGreen at Northshore
200 CityGreen Way, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1352 sqft
Live Well - CityGreen at NorthShore, From upscale finishes & fixtures to our signature resort-style pool, experience all the perks and amenities of an urban dwelling in a secluded, scenic hillside setting.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Friends of Mountain Creek
Hayden Place Apartments
298 Acorn Oaks Cir, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Situated atop Pineville Road, Hayden Place offers luxury living in peaceful and natural surroundings with breathtaking views of Signal Mountain and Lookout Mountain. We are just one right-hand turn away from beautiful downtown Chattanooga!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Hannah Parc
610 Gurley Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
Hannah Parc Townhomes are nestled in a wooded, private area located just off the Northshore. Conveniently located to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
2600 Corral Rd
2600 Corral Road, Fairmount, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1269 sqft
Cute rental home on Signal Mountain zoned for Nolan Elementary and Signal Middle/High School. This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located on a large, level, fenced in lot. There are 2 separate living areas and an eat in kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Friends of Mountain Creek
710 Runyan Dr
710 Runyan Drive, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 sqft
Adorable, updated home with two bedrooms and full bathroom on the main floor and a bedroom and half bathroom upstairs. Conveniently located just off Signal Mountain Blvd, near Aldi Foods. Close to Downtown! New paint interior and exterior.

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
4 Cherokee Blvd
4 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1732 sqft
Sitting at the foot of the Market Street Bridge, Bridgeview on Northshore marks the entrance to Downtown Chattanooga's Northshore District. #225 is an executive corner residence with a covered balcony running the full length of the condominium.

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverview - Stuart Heights
1317 Falmouth Rd
1317 Falmouth Road, Chattanooga, TN
For Rent or Sale. Unfurnished luxurious amenities abound in this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home tucked away on a private and low maintenance wooded lot in the heart of Riverview.

1 of 75

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
1 Dogwood Glen Ln
1 Dogwood Glen Lane, Signal Mountain, TN
Welcome home to One Dogwood Glen Lane! This home sits on a private 2+ acres in the heart of Old Town offering a rare combination of convenience and privacy not normally found in on the front side of Signal Mountain.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
405 Thompson St
405 Thompson Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
Wonderfully located newer construction home! Hardwood floors on main level, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, master on the main level with large walk in closet, 2 bedrooms upstairs and a full bathroom, plus huge storage area, fireplace in

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverview - Stuart Heights
1006 Rivermont Pl
1006 Rivermont Place, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
Can't beat this location that is convenient to downtown and Hixson! Gorgeous original hardwood floors, large living spaces, tons of natural light and updated kitchen and appliances. Features a two car garage and is in a well established neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
702 Tremont St
702 Tremont Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
The perfect spot for living the North Shore lifestyle. Just a short walk to Frazier Ave and everything the neighborhood has to offer.

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Dupont - Murray Hills
4910 Shoreline Dr
4910 Shoreline Drive, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2973 sqft
This beautiful lake home with its spacious rooms, multiple porches/decks, and chef's kitchen is just waiting for you to call it home! With 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 family living areas, you have plenty of room to spread out or to come together to

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Friends of Mountain Creek
802 Runyan Dr
802 Runyan Drive, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1611 sqft
Spacious rental at the bottom of Signal Mountain! ***** PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS ***** ALL ADULT TENANTS MUST PASS CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECKS *****

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverview - Stuart Heights
1055 Carter Dr
1055 Carter Drive, Chattanooga, TN
Located next to The Enclave, this spacious house offers TONS of space! Just four miles from downtown, three miles to HWY 153 and on a very private lot. One bedroom and full bath are located in the basement with a workshop/storage area.

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
610 Oliver St
610 Oliver Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2200 sqft
Great Rental home in a great location! 3 bedroom, 2 bath in North Chattanooga. Close to the Walnut St walking bridge, Coolidge Park, and lots of great restaurants! Also zoned for great schools!

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
5922 Rainbow Springs Dr
5922 Rainbow Springs Drive, Harrison, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2575 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Eagle Bluff community. Main level has kitchen, living room, dining roon, master bedroom and bath and additional half bath. Lower level has 2 bedroom, full bath, and family room. This property will be leased furnished.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bonny Oaks - Highway 58
4306 Righton Ln
4306 Righton Lane, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1587 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Lake Hills! The main living area and bedrooms all have hardwood flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Soddy-Daisy, TN

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Soddy-Daisy provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Soddy-Daisy. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

