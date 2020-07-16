1592 Far Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now leasing a 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Cordova. Located off of Houston Levee this home offers the following:



1451 SF

Fenced Yard

2 Car Garage

Large Living Room

Eat In Kitchen

Fireplace



Please call us at 901-244-4453 ex 3 for more information about this home. Please visit our website at www.meridianpropertymanagement.com to register to view this home.



PETS OK



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.