All apartments in Shelby County
Find more places like 1592 Far Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shelby County, TN
/
1592 Far Drive
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

1592 Far Drive

1592 Far Drive · (901) 244-4453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1592 Far Drive, Shelby County, TN 38016
Cumberland Farms

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1451 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now leasing a 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Cordova. Located off of Houston Levee this home offers the following:

Self Viewing
1451 SF
Fenced Yard
2 Car Garage
Large Living Room
Eat In Kitchen
Fireplace

Please call us at 901-244-4453 ex 3 for more information about this home. Please visit our website at www.meridianpropertymanagement.com to register to view this home.

PETS OK

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1592 Far Drive have any available units?
1592 Far Drive has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1592 Far Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1592 Far Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1592 Far Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1592 Far Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1592 Far Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1592 Far Drive offers parking.
Does 1592 Far Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1592 Far Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1592 Far Drive have a pool?
No, 1592 Far Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1592 Far Drive have accessible units?
No, 1592 Far Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1592 Far Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1592 Far Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1592 Far Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1592 Far Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1592 Far Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Thornwood
1941 South Germantown Road
Germantown, TN 38138
Gayoso House
130 S Front St
Memphis, TN 38103
ReNew Riverview
99 N Main St
Memphis, TN 38103
The Residence at Village Green
3450 Fescue Ln
Memphis, TN 38115
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr
Memphis, TN 38115
Harbor Island Apartments and Townhomes
444 Island Dr
Memphis, TN 38103
Barron Court
1175 Barron Ct
Memphis, TN 38114
Lynnfield Place Apartments
5900 Cedar Forrest Drive
Memphis, TN 38119

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNJackson, TNGermantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TN
Collierville, TNOxford, MSOlive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSDyersburg, TNParagould, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityJackson State Community College
Lane College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity