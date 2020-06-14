/
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 AM
22 Furnished Apartments for rent in Mount Juliet, TN
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Hillview Dr
107 Hillview Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2928 sqft
FULL renovation with 1.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3011 Kingston Cir N
3011 Kingston North Circle, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Professional Executive Suite - Traveling professionals, this is the place for you. This upstairs suite is furnished. Ideal for someone that is traveling and needs easy access to the airport. Nice, furnished 1bd/1ba unit upstairs of a home.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Juliet
Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Truxton Park
1 Unit Available
200 Windsor Chase Court
200 Windsor Chase Court, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2400 sqft
Welcome Home! Perfect location for commuters! Specious (2300/sq ft) well appointed 3-Bedroom, 2.5-bath, plus loft area. Nice size kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with walk in closet attached to the master onsite.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Merritt Downs
1 Unit Available
1505 Pleasant Hollow Lane
1505 Pleasant Hollow Lane, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Custom Home in Hermitage - Beautiful upscale custom home in desirable neighborhood and School District. Perfect for a corporate relocation bringing their family for a long-term assignment.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Juliet
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Waterford Landing
5901 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1479 sqft
You deserve the best in apartment home living and Waterford Landing in Hermitage, Tennessee, can give you just that.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
29 Units Available
Cherry Creek
1100 Crystal Spring Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,133
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1402 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Round-the-clock maintenance. Amenities galore with internet cafe, media room, courtyard, playground, pool, gym and basketball court. Close to I-40.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hermitage Meadows
1 Unit Available
236 Thistle Lane
236 Thistle Lane, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
Gorgeous Renovated Townhome in Fantastic Location. Fully Furnished. Minutes from I-40 & local grocery stores & restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Villages of Riverwood
1 Unit Available
1217 Riverbrook Dr
1217 Riverbrook Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1216 sqft
1217 Riverbrook Dr Available 07/01/20 Townhome in Villages of Riverwood, Upgrades include Granite, Hdwd Floors, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool and Fitness - Upgraded and Well Maintained Townhome conveniently located to Interstate Access, The Airport,
Results within 10 miles of Mount Juliet
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
The Residences at Glenview Reserve
100 Arbor Creek Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$854
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1080 sqft
Pet-welcoming complex provides 24-hour maintenance, gym and laundry room. Pool, tennis court and volleyball court available. Air-conditioned units have hardwood floors. Right next to Nashville International Airport and the I-40/I-24 exchange.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1046 sqft
Welcome to Abbington Heights Apartment, in beautiful Antioch, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the Nashville area.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Patio Villa
1 Unit Available
1117 Waggoner Ct, W
1117 Waggoner Court West, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1272 sqft
Fully furnished short term rental available. Fully renovated townhome close to I40 and the airport. Tall ceilings, wonderful light, and great use of space. Professionally decorated and designed.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Inglewood
1 Unit Available
2108 Fremont Ave
2108 Fremont Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1699 sqft
Beautifully renovated to the studs ranch with open floorplan, gorgeous kitchen with huge island, refinished hardwoods, amaziong updated baths and ready to move into! Fenced in back yard with outdoor kitchen area and covered patio...
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Patio Villa
1 Unit Available
1115 Waggoner Ct, W
1115 Waggoner Court West, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1270 sqft
This is a very unique fully furnished home with an amazing floorplan and interior decorating! Beautifully refinished kitchen with quartz counters and black slate sink.
Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Sunset View
1 Unit Available
2426 Fairbrook Drive
2426 Fairbrook Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
Nice 2-Story Duplex - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths, Nice Kitchen - Patio - Washer-Dryer Hook-Ups, Concrete Driveway, Yard Cutting is Furnished This property has a Rently Lockbox for self-showings on the front door.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Neighbors of Gibson Drive
1 Unit Available
313 W Old Hickory Blvd
313 West Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1850 sqft
For more information, contact Christina Bogdanova at (615) 415-0338. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2151046 to view more pictures of this property.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nashboro Village
1 Unit Available
674 Flintlock Court
674 Flintlock Court, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1208 sqft
Move in Ready in Nashboro Village - Beautiful walk up townhome in the Nashboro Village neighborhood. Fully furnished at $1,700/month (30+ days accepted) or $1,600/month without furniture. Access to all community amenities (pool, clubhouse, etc).
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
336 Black Thorn Lane
336 Blackthorn Ln, Gallatin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2186 sqft
336 Black Thorn Lane Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon -Gallatin- 4 Bedroom - Clubhouse/Pool - 4 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inglewood
1 Unit Available
1223 Greenfield Ave
1223 Greenfield Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Beautiful place! Ready for immediate occupancy! - Property Id: 258765 Utilities and furnishings included in price! Great location! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1709 Tammany Dr
1709 Tammany Dr, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
East Nashville w/ Furnishings and Utilities! - Property Id: 285793 Beautifully furnished home with everything you need! Available for a year lease! Close to everything East Nashville has to offer with perfect proximity to downtown! All utilities
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rosebank
1 Unit Available
924 Dalebrook Ln
924 Dalebrook Lane, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1209 sqft
Beautifully furnished home available now! - Property Id: 258742 utilities and furnishings included in price! Great location! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258742 Property Id 258742 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834128)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inglewood
1 Unit Available
1614 Berrywood Rd
1614 Berrywood Road, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
All utilities and furnishings included in price! - Property Id: 258100 Furnishings and utilities included in price! Great location! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
126 Harbortowne Dr
126 Harbortowne Drive, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Basements apartment, no kitchen - Property Id: 288533 10 minutes from downtown Nashville, easy access to interstate, private and quite atmosphere, beautiful gardens for relaxation, private entrance, fully furnish, garage
