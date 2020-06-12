164 Ganega Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

IncredibleLakefront home in the Kahite Neighborhood of Tellico Village. Updated interior features hardwood and tile floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, pantry, large closets, walk-in attic, and much more. Relax and enjoy the lake views from the covered porch or the dock. Master bedroom and bath are on the main level. Lower level has a large recreation room, an office, and a climate-controlled storage room in the lower level.



Close to Vonore where you can enjoy local flavor at restaurants and shop at the local stores, and a short drive to Madisonville, Sweetwater, Maryville or even Knoxville.



No pets



Non Smoking Home



Washer and Dryer included



Homeowner Association Dues included in the rent.



Dock is not available to tenants.