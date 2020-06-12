All apartments in Monroe County
Monroe County, TN
164 Ganega Trail
Last updated June 12 2020

164 Ganega Trail

164 Ganega Trail · (865) 408-3100
Location

164 Ganega Trail, Monroe County, TN 37885

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3225 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
IncredibleLakefront home in the Kahite Neighborhood of Tellico Village. Updated interior features hardwood and tile floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, pantry, large closets, walk-in attic, and much more. Relax and enjoy the lake views from the covered porch or the dock. Master bedroom and bath are on the main level. Lower level has a large recreation room, an office, and a climate-controlled storage room in the lower level.

Close to Vonore where you can enjoy local flavor at restaurants and shop at the local stores, and a short drive to Madisonville, Sweetwater, Maryville or even Knoxville.

No pets

Non Smoking Home

Washer and Dryer included

Homeowner Association Dues included in the rent.

Dock is not available to tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Ganega Trail have any available units?
164 Ganega Trail has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 164 Ganega Trail have?
Some of 164 Ganega Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 Ganega Trail currently offering any rent specials?
164 Ganega Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Ganega Trail pet-friendly?
No, 164 Ganega Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe County.
Does 164 Ganega Trail offer parking?
Yes, 164 Ganega Trail offers parking.
Does 164 Ganega Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 164 Ganega Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Ganega Trail have a pool?
No, 164 Ganega Trail does not have a pool.
Does 164 Ganega Trail have accessible units?
No, 164 Ganega Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Ganega Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 Ganega Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 164 Ganega Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 164 Ganega Trail has units with air conditioning.
