Last updated June 14 2020

67 Apartments for rent in La Vergne, TN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to La Vergne renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Last updated June 14
5 Units Available
Summer Creek
2001 Madison Square Blvd, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1242 sqft
We put the “community” in apartment community. With three spacious floor plans, a 24-hour fitness center, optional online rent payment and more, Summer Creek was designed with our residents in mind.
Results within 1 mile of La Vergne
Last updated June 14
12 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,073
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1386 sqft
Minutes from I-24 and just 25 minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a tennis court, hot tub and media room.
Last updated June 14
41 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Last updated June 14
27 Units Available
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1312 sqft
A beautiful community with ample interior updates, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile bath floors. Near I-24 and the bike paths. On-site fitness center and pool.
Results within 5 miles of La Vergne
Last updated June 14
14 Units Available
Preakness Apartments
630 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$978
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-24 and Downtown Nashville. Luxury amenities with a 24-hour fitness center, picnic pavilion with grilling area, and cyber cafe. Brushed-nickel accents, fireplaces and pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14
34 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1392 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14
37 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
Last updated June 14
25 Units Available
Lyric On Bell
455 Arbor Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$955
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1550 sqft
Close to downtown Nashville. Featuring designer fixtures, open floor plans and private patios/balconies. Dog- and cat-friendly with a large dog park. Easy access to I-24, movies and shopping.
Last updated June 14
20 Units Available
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$950
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Last updated June 14
38 Units Available
The Overlook
727 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$901
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1266 sqft
Boasting upscale amenities, premium finishes, and well appointed floor plans; you will love coming home to The Overlook. Our Antioch, TN apartments offer relaxation and serenity in a resort like atmosphere.
Last updated June 14
19 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$847
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1004 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
Last updated June 14
13 Units Available
Mission Hickory Highlands
100 Hickory Highlands Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$916
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
971 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse and three swimming pools. Units have 9-foot ceilings, sunrooms in certain homes and updated black appliances.
Last updated June 14
7 Units Available
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1330 sqft
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville.
Last updated June 14
9 Units Available
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1046 sqft
Welcome to Abbington Heights Apartment, in beautiful Antioch, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the Nashville area.
Last updated June 14
14 Units Available
The Club
1 Hickory Club Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1021 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour clothes care center. Residents also enjoy European cabinetry, fireplaces, and balconies or patios. The neighborhood is convenient to Antioch Park and Murfreesboro Pike.
Last updated June 14
23 Units Available
Cambridge at Hickory Hollow
660 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, handicapped-accessible community. Units have air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Plenty of shopping and dining at the nearby Global Mall at the Crossings. Commuters will like the proximity to I-24.
Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Chase Cove Apartments
2999 Smith Springs Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,235
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful community just a short drive from parks, grocery stores, dining and entertainment. One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with central air conditioning and heating, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 8
17 Units Available
The Villages at Meadowood
5160 Rice Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, close to Walmart SuperCenter and a slew of restaurants. Homes are fully appointed with dining area, large kitchen windows and abundant closets. Community offers playground, pool, clubhouse and more.
Last updated June 8
15 Units Available
The Villages at Stonewood
5161 Rice Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$809
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartments with easy access to I-40 and I-24. Units feature walk-in closets, dining area, and have washer/dryer connections available. Community features pools and spas; racquetball, volleyball and tennis courts; and clubhouse.
Last updated June 8
3 Units Available
Davenport Condominiums
125 Davenport Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1317 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool and barbecue area. Near shops and restaurants along Murfreesboro Pike. Close to Nashboro Golf Club.
Last updated May 27
25 Units Available
The Summit
100 Mountainhigh Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$884
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
988 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments close to I-24 and Hickory Hollow Mall. Unique features such as in-unit fireplaces, a car wash area with vacuum, swimming pool with two-level sun deck, and more.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
8661 Burkitt Place Drive
8661 Burkitt Place Drive, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2414 sqft
Coming Soon available July 1st! Wonderful opportunity to rent a great home in Burkitt Place zoned for Nolensville schools. This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom and 3 bath home with 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of La Vergne
Last updated June 14
124 Units Available
Nashboro Village Apartments
115 Nashboro Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$903
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1283 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include basketball court, pool, tennis, putting green, racquetball, sauna and more. Residents enjoy units with bathtub, fireplace, ice maker, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Highway-41.
Last updated June 14
15 Units Available
Highlands at the Lake
100 Arbor Lake Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments on lush property near J. Percy Priest Reservoir. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning. Complex has coffee bar and tennis court. Dog park on site. Garage parking available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in La Vergne, TN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to La Vergne renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

