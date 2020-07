Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters ice maker stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center car charging clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Cool. Comfortable. Contemporary. From the moment you walk through the front door, youll feel the comfort and vibe that makes our residents happy to call us home. Stunning new interiors, inviting peaceful courtyards, and an outstanding amenity package all contribute to the lifestyle and home you desire. Nestled in the prestigious and popular West Hills neighborhood, you will enjoy easy access to public transportation, and a short 12 minute commute to downtown. Plus, upscale, trendy shopping, groceries (Whole Foods is here!) and eateries are just a few blocks away. Give us a call or stop by for a visit today you will be glad you did!