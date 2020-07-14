All apartments in Knoxville
The Henley
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

The Henley

200 Lowwood Dr · (865) 234-4109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Lowwood Dr, Knoxville, TN 37920
South Knoxville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 222L · Avail. Aug 16

$1,021

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 258S · Avail. Aug 28

$1,021

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 244T · Avail. Aug 9

$1,152

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 202L · Avail. Aug 2

$1,152

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 283Q · Avail. Aug 13

$1,327

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Henley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at The Henley in Knoxville, Tennessee. Our community is the ideal place to call home. Our convenient location puts you in close proximity to the shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown and Market Square.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 application fee
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Henley have any available units?
The Henley has 7 units available starting at $1,021 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Henley have?
Some of The Henley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Henley currently offering any rent specials?
The Henley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Henley pet-friendly?
Yes, The Henley is pet friendly.
Does The Henley offer parking?
Yes, The Henley offers parking.
Does The Henley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Henley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Henley have a pool?
Yes, The Henley has a pool.
Does The Henley have accessible units?
Yes, The Henley has accessible units.
Does The Henley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Henley has units with dishwashers.
