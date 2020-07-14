Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access online portal

***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***



Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at The Henley in Knoxville, Tennessee. Our community is the ideal place to call home. Our convenient location puts you in close proximity to the shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown and Market Square.



Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.