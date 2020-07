EMERSON APARTMENTS

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard internet access

Located in the heart of the thriving Bearden area of Knoxville, right outside Sequoyah Hills, Emerson's location could not be any more convenient. Our community is within walking distance to several shops, restaurants, and businesses, and our proximity to downtown means our residents are never very far from the regions best entertainment. If that wasnt enough, we are only about 10 minutes away from the University of Tennessee campus. Welcome to life at Emerson.