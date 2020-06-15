All apartments in Knoxville
Home
/
Knoxville, TN
/
500 Farragut Avenue - 6
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

500 Farragut Avenue - 6

500 Farragut Ave · No Longer Available
Location

500 Farragut Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917
Lincoln Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This clean and cute one bedroom, one bathroom apartment offers plenty of space and numerous amenities in a quiet yet central location. Fresh paint throughout has given this space a mini makeover, making it clean and bright! There is even an ensuite laundry room that doubles as a walk-in closet for the bedroom, and the eat-in kitchen has room for a breakfast table, making great use of the otherwise economical square footage. A bistro set outside would be perfect to enjoy the gorgeous seasonal weather we enjoy here in East TN. Inquire to schedule your self-guided showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Farragut Avenue - 6 have any available units?
500 Farragut Avenue - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Knoxville, TN.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Farragut Avenue - 6 have?
Some of 500 Farragut Avenue - 6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Farragut Avenue - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
500 Farragut Avenue - 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Farragut Avenue - 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Farragut Avenue - 6 is pet friendly.
Does 500 Farragut Avenue - 6 offer parking?
No, 500 Farragut Avenue - 6 does not offer parking.
Does 500 Farragut Avenue - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Farragut Avenue - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Farragut Avenue - 6 have a pool?
No, 500 Farragut Avenue - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 500 Farragut Avenue - 6 have accessible units?
No, 500 Farragut Avenue - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Farragut Avenue - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Farragut Avenue - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
