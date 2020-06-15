500 Farragut Avenue - 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This clean and cute one bedroom, one bathroom apartment offers plenty of space and numerous amenities in a quiet yet central location. Fresh paint throughout has given this space a mini makeover, making it clean and bright! There is even an ensuite laundry room that doubles as a walk-in closet for the bedroom, and the eat-in kitchen has room for a breakfast table, making great use of the otherwise economical square footage. A bistro set outside would be perfect to enjoy the gorgeous seasonal weather we enjoy here in East TN. Inquire to schedule your self-guided showing today!