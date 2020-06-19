4813 White Poplar Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Knoxville, 2 bedroom condo with sunroom - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Steve Smith with Realty Executives Associates at 865-803-3045 (cell) or 865-688-3232 (office).



Two bedroom, two bath condo has 1350 SF including eat-in kitchen; high ceilings; walk-in closets; washer and dryer; sunroom; and 1-car garage.



To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Background and credit checks required. Pets considered. No smoking.



Call or text Steve at 865-803-3045 to schedule a showing or for more information.



School Information:



Inskip Elementary School

Gresham Middle School

Central High School



Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the link below:



http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx



(RLNE5703169)