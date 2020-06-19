All apartments in Knoxville
Find more places like 4813 White Poplar Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Knoxville, TN
/
4813 White Poplar Way
Last updated April 21 2020 at 9:55 AM

4813 White Poplar Way

4813 White Popular Way · (865) 984-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Knoxville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4813 White Popular Way, Knoxville, TN 37912
Inskip

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4813 White Poplar Way · Avail. now

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Knoxville, 2 bedroom condo with sunroom - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Steve Smith with Realty Executives Associates at 865-803-3045 (cell) or 865-688-3232 (office).

Two bedroom, two bath condo has 1350 SF including eat-in kitchen; high ceilings; walk-in closets; washer and dryer; sunroom; and 1-car garage.

To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Background and credit checks required. Pets considered. No smoking.

Call or text Steve at 865-803-3045 to schedule a showing or for more information.

School Information:

Inskip Elementary School
Gresham Middle School
Central High School

Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the link below:

http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx

(RLNE5703169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4813 White Poplar Way have any available units?
4813 White Poplar Way has a unit available for $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
Is 4813 White Poplar Way currently offering any rent specials?
4813 White Poplar Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 White Poplar Way pet-friendly?
No, 4813 White Poplar Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knoxville.
Does 4813 White Poplar Way offer parking?
Yes, 4813 White Poplar Way does offer parking.
Does 4813 White Poplar Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4813 White Poplar Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 White Poplar Way have a pool?
No, 4813 White Poplar Way does not have a pool.
Does 4813 White Poplar Way have accessible units?
No, 4813 White Poplar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 White Poplar Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4813 White Poplar Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4813 White Poplar Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4813 White Poplar Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4813 White Poplar Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson on the Greenway Apartments
201 Cairn Cir NW
Knoxville, TN 37923
Kingston Pointe Apartments
6315 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Steeplechase Apartments
5800 Central Avenue Pike
Knoxville, TN 37912
Windsor Court
614 Cedar Ln
Knoxville, TN 37912
Windover Apartment Homes
301 Cheshire Dr
Knoxville, TN 37919
The Henley
200 Lowwood Dr
Knoxville, TN 37920
Knoxville High Apartment Living
101 East 5th Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
Copper Pointe
401 S Gallaher View Rd
Knoxville, TN 37919

Similar Pages

Knoxville 1 BedroomsKnoxville 2 Bedrooms
Knoxville Apartments with ParkingKnoxville Pet Friendly Places
Knoxville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oak Ridge, TNMaryville, TNSeymour, TN
Maynardville, TNFarragut, TNMorristown, TN
Tellico Village, TNAthens, TNFairfield Glade, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South KnoxvilleFountain City
Forest HeightsNorwood
Deane Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity