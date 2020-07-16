3262 Sutherland Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CHARMING 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME ON SUTHERLAND AVENUE!!! - Super cute and charming home located on Sutherland Avenue. Convenient to so many things: stores, schools, restaurants, interstate, and the Bearden Village Greenway. Hardwood flooring in the living room and kitchen. Carpet in bedrooms. Newly painted and professionally cleaned December 2019. Great backyard for playing or gardening. Pets negotiable per owner's discretion.



Directions: Travel east on Kingston Pike, turn left onto N. Forest Park Blvd., turn right onto Sutherland, house is on the right after red light just past West High School.



(RLNE5411416)