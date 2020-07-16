All apartments in Knoxville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

3262 Sutherland Avenue

3262 Sutherland Avenue · (865) 584-4700
Location

3262 Sutherland Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37919

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3262 Sutherland Avenue · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CHARMING 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME ON SUTHERLAND AVENUE!!! - Super cute and charming home located on Sutherland Avenue. Convenient to so many things: stores, schools, restaurants, interstate, and the Bearden Village Greenway. Hardwood flooring in the living room and kitchen. Carpet in bedrooms. Newly painted and professionally cleaned December 2019. Great backyard for playing or gardening. Pets negotiable per owner's discretion.

Directions: Travel east on Kingston Pike, turn left onto N. Forest Park Blvd., turn right onto Sutherland, house is on the right after red light just past West High School.

(RLNE5411416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3262 Sutherland Avenue have any available units?
3262 Sutherland Avenue has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
Is 3262 Sutherland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3262 Sutherland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3262 Sutherland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3262 Sutherland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3262 Sutherland Avenue offer parking?
No, 3262 Sutherland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3262 Sutherland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3262 Sutherland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3262 Sutherland Avenue have a pool?
No, 3262 Sutherland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3262 Sutherland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3262 Sutherland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3262 Sutherland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3262 Sutherland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3262 Sutherland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3262 Sutherland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
