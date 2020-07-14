All apartments in Knoxville
Find more places like 301 State Street - 302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Knoxville, TN
/
301 State Street - 302
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:50 PM

301 State Street - 302

301 State St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Knoxville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

301 State St, Knoxville, TN 37902
Downtown Knoxville

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
key fob access
This Luxurious top floor loft faces State Street is a perfect mix of historic character and charm combined with today's refinement and quality. This loft comes with hardwoods throughout, 16 foot ceilings, 8.5 foot window, custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, exposed brick, stainless appliances, Building security, keyless entry, and in unit washer and dryers. The rent includes 2 parking spots adjacent to the building as well.
These Luxury Lofts will be coming on to the market on July 1 call (865) 862- 1469 for details. The property's owner has completely renovated the building, restoring its history, and building eight new residential lofts. Available for rent, the building is a perfect mix of historic character and charm combined with today's refinement and quality!

Within the landscape of downtown residences, the Historic Cal Johnson is bound to impress. The newly renovated building features the following:

? Hardwood Floors Throughout
? Huge Windows, allowing for tons of natural light
? Custom Built Cabinetry
? Quartz Countertops
? Tile Showers and Tub Surrounds
? High Ceilings
? Exposed Brick
? Stainless Appliances
? Building Security and Keyless Entry
? Some Parking Included with Lease
? The old world charm of a historic warehouse, now converted lofts, throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 State Street - 302 have any available units?
301 State Street - 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Knoxville, TN.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 State Street - 302 have?
Some of 301 State Street - 302's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 State Street - 302 currently offering any rent specials?
301 State Street - 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 State Street - 302 pet-friendly?
No, 301 State Street - 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knoxville.
Does 301 State Street - 302 offer parking?
Yes, 301 State Street - 302 offers parking.
Does 301 State Street - 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 State Street - 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 State Street - 302 have a pool?
No, 301 State Street - 302 does not have a pool.
Does 301 State Street - 302 have accessible units?
Yes, 301 State Street - 302 has accessible units.
Does 301 State Street - 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 State Street - 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Homes
4831 E Summit Cir
Knoxville, TN 37919
Steeplechase Apartments
5800 Central Avenue Pike
Knoxville, TN 37912
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way
Knoxville, TN 37922
Legends at Oak Grove
5605 Holly Grove Way
Knoxville, TN 37918
The Meridian
309 Broome Rd
Knoxville, TN 37909
Windsor Court
614 Cedar Ln
Knoxville, TN 37912
Views at Elm Grove
3801 Oak Valley Dr
Knoxville, TN 37918
The Palmer
2100 Wilson Rd
Knoxville, TN 37912

Similar Pages

Knoxville 1 BedroomsKnoxville 2 Bedrooms
Knoxville Apartments with ParkingKnoxville Dog Friendly Apartments
Knoxville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oak Ridge, TNMaryville, TNSeymour, TN
Maynardville, TNFarragut, TNMorristown, TN
Tellico Village, TNAthens, TNFairfield Glade, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South KnoxvilleFountain City
Forest HeightsNorwood
Deane Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville