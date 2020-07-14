301 State Street - 302

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator parking key fob access

This Luxurious top floor loft faces State Street is a perfect mix of historic character and charm combined with today's refinement and quality. This loft comes with hardwoods throughout, 16 foot ceilings, 8.5 foot window, custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, exposed brick, stainless appliances, Building security, keyless entry, and in unit washer and dryers. The rent includes 2 parking spots adjacent to the building as well.

These Luxury Lofts will be coming on to the market on July 1 call (865) 862- 1469 for details. The property's owner has completely renovated the building, restoring its history, and building eight new residential lofts. Available for rent, the building is a perfect mix of historic character and charm combined with today's refinement and quality!



Within the landscape of downtown residences, the Historic Cal Johnson is bound to impress. The newly renovated building features the following:



? Hardwood Floors Throughout

? Huge Windows, allowing for tons of natural light

? Custom Built Cabinetry

? Quartz Countertops

? Tile Showers and Tub Surrounds

? High Ceilings

? Exposed Brick

? Stainless Appliances

? Building Security and Keyless Entry

? Some Parking Included with Lease

? The old world charm of a historic warehouse, now converted lofts, throughout!