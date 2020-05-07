All apartments in Knoxville
Find more places like 2148 Belle Terra Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Knoxville, TN
/
2148 Belle Terra Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

2148 Belle Terra Road

2148 Belle Terra Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Knoxville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2148 Belle Terra Road, Knoxville, TN 37923

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This beautiful townhome is ideally located in a quiet and central area of North West Knoxville, convenient to shopping, restaurants, downtown, interstates, etc. The semi-open floorplan is inviting and highly functional, complete with an updated kitchen, laundry closet with washer & dryer provided, powder room, private deck, and separate storage area off the main level. Upstairs you will be delighted to find two huge bedrooms, both with vaulted ceilings, and a bathroom with a private lavatory. Newer flooring and fixtures throughout give this quaint home a contemporary look with a quaint and cozy feeling. This is the perfect space to enjoy the summer and seasons ahead in East TN. Inquire to schedule your self-guided showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2148 Belle Terra Road have any available units?
2148 Belle Terra Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Knoxville, TN.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2148 Belle Terra Road have?
Some of 2148 Belle Terra Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2148 Belle Terra Road currently offering any rent specials?
2148 Belle Terra Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2148 Belle Terra Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2148 Belle Terra Road is pet friendly.
Does 2148 Belle Terra Road offer parking?
No, 2148 Belle Terra Road does not offer parking.
Does 2148 Belle Terra Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2148 Belle Terra Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2148 Belle Terra Road have a pool?
No, 2148 Belle Terra Road does not have a pool.
Does 2148 Belle Terra Road have accessible units?
No, 2148 Belle Terra Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2148 Belle Terra Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2148 Belle Terra Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way
Knoxville, TN 37923
Kingston Pointe Apartments
6315 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Steeplechase Apartments
5800 Central Avenue Pike
Knoxville, TN 37912
Crestridge Apartments
800 Longview Road
Knoxville, TN 37919
Goldelm at Cedar Bluff
424 N Cedar Bluff Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
The Everly
519 Morrell Rd
Knoxville, TN 37919
Bridlewood Westland
8700 Hopemont Way
Knoxville, TN 37923
Copper Pointe
401 S Gallaher View Rd
Knoxville, TN 37919

Similar Pages

Knoxville 1 BedroomsKnoxville 2 Bedrooms
Knoxville Apartments with ParkingKnoxville Pet Friendly Places
Knoxville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oak Ridge, TNMaryville, TNSeymour, TN
Maynardville, TNFarragut, TNMorristown, TN
Tellico Village, TNAthens, TNFairfield Glade, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South KnoxvilleFountain City
Forest HeightsNorwood
Deane Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville