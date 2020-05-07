2148 Belle Terra Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This beautiful townhome is ideally located in a quiet and central area of North West Knoxville, convenient to shopping, restaurants, downtown, interstates, etc. The semi-open floorplan is inviting and highly functional, complete with an updated kitchen, laundry closet with washer & dryer provided, powder room, private deck, and separate storage area off the main level. Upstairs you will be delighted to find two huge bedrooms, both with vaulted ceilings, and a bathroom with a private lavatory. Newer flooring and fixtures throughout give this quaint home a contemporary look with a quaint and cozy feeling. This is the perfect space to enjoy the summer and seasons ahead in East TN. Inquire to schedule your self-guided showing today!