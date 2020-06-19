1923 McCalla Ave #C

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Section 8 Vouchers Only!... This cozy 1 bedroom. Call today to set your appointment to view!! Conveniently located mins from shopping, schools, interstate, and downtown!! Call today to schedule your showing.



$650 Rent + $650 Deposit (O.A.C.)



Application $45 Per Adult.

1/2 first month's rent to hold apartment until move in when application is returned.

Total Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



Small dogs allowed with additional pet deposit and pet rent.



Fourleaf Property Management, Inc

1936 Oak Ridge Turnpike #B2

Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Cell: 865 405 9391

Office: 865 498 3232