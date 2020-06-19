1923 McCalla Ave #C

Amenities
Section 8 Vouchers Only!... This cozy 1 bedroom. Call today to set your appointment to view!! Conveniently located mins from shopping, schools, interstate, and downtown!! Call today to schedule your showing.
$650 Rent + $650 Deposit (O.A.C.)
Application $45 Per Adult.
1/2 first month's rent to hold apartment until move in when application is returned.
Total Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.
Small dogs allowed with additional pet deposit and pet rent.
Fourleaf Property Management, Inc
1936 Oak Ridge Turnpike #B2
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
Cell: 865 405 9391
Office: 865 498 3232