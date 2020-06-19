All apartments in Knoxville
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1923 McCalla Ave #C

1923 Mccalla Avenue · (865) 405-9391
Location

1923 Mccalla Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Section 8 Vouchers Only!... This cozy 1 bedroom. Call today to set your appointment to view!! Conveniently located mins from shopping, schools, interstate, and downtown!! Call today to schedule your showing.

$650 Rent + $650 Deposit (O.A.C.)

Application $45 Per Adult.
1/2 first month's rent to hold apartment until move in when application is returned.
Total Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Small dogs allowed with additional pet deposit and pet rent.

Fourleaf Property Management, Inc
1936 Oak Ridge Turnpike #B2
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
Cell: 865 405 9391
Office: 865 498 3232

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 McCalla Ave #C have any available units?
1923 McCalla Ave #C has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
Is 1923 McCalla Ave #C currently offering any rent specials?
1923 McCalla Ave #C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 McCalla Ave #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1923 McCalla Ave #C is pet friendly.
Does 1923 McCalla Ave #C offer parking?
Yes, 1923 McCalla Ave #C does offer parking.
Does 1923 McCalla Ave #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 McCalla Ave #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 McCalla Ave #C have a pool?
No, 1923 McCalla Ave #C does not have a pool.
Does 1923 McCalla Ave #C have accessible units?
No, 1923 McCalla Ave #C does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 McCalla Ave #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 McCalla Ave #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 McCalla Ave #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1923 McCalla Ave #C does not have units with air conditioning.
