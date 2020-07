Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 BR 2.5 BA brick basement ranch home in West Knoxville. Updated kitchen and carpeting. Finished basement for entertaining or relaxing. Nice deck overlooking spacious backyard and a 2 car garage. Minutes from shopping and dining. Sorry, no pets accepted. Please visit www.armtn.com for more details under applicant information tab regarding rental requirements. To schedule a viewing of the property please use our automated system at 865-999-0356. Professionally managed by Asset Realty Management, Inc



No Pets Allowed



