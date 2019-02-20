All apartments in Knoxville
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:48 PM

1309 Craig Road

1309 Craig Road · (865) 584-4700
Location

1309 Craig Road, Knoxville, TN 37919

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1309 Craig Road · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1509 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ROCKY HILL AREA - UPDATED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH HOME - Completely updated and charming one level 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in the Rocky Hill area. Great location, extremely convenient to shopping, downtown, UT, Restaurants, banks, etc. Hardwood floors throughout the home, updated kitchen and bathrooms with walk-in showers, granite countertops, and newer appliances. The screened in porch overlooks a private and flat back yard in a park like setting. A truly beautiful home in the heart of Knoxville! Rent does include basic lawn care. Please note the fireplace is not available for use. Approximately 1,509 square feet.
NO SMOKING. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS.

DIRECTIONS: South on S. Northshore Drive. Turn Right onto Craig Road. House on left.

Please call CBWW at (865) 584-4700 to schedule a showing or for more details.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2913356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

