1309 Craig Road

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

ROCKY HILL AREA - UPDATED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH HOME - Completely updated and charming one level 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in the Rocky Hill area. Great location, extremely convenient to shopping, downtown, UT, Restaurants, banks, etc. Hardwood floors throughout the home, updated kitchen and bathrooms with walk-in showers, granite countertops, and newer appliances. The screened in porch overlooks a private and flat back yard in a park like setting. A truly beautiful home in the heart of Knoxville! Rent does include basic lawn care. Please note the fireplace is not available for use. Approximately 1,509 square feet.

NO SMOKING. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS.



DIRECTIONS: South on S. Northshore Drive. Turn Right onto Craig Road. House on left.



Please call CBWW at (865) 584-4700 to schedule a showing or for more details.



(RLNE2913356)