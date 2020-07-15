All apartments in Knox County
Knox County, TN
7605 Misty View Lane
Last updated April 1 2020

7605 Misty View Lane

7605 Misty View Lane · (865) 584-4700
Location

7605 Misty View Lane, Knox County, TN 37931

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7605 Misty View Lane · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2538 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CEDAR BLUFF AREA: 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH HOME IN JENKINS CREEK - Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in Jenkins Creek subdivision. 4th Bedroom can be used as a Bonus Room - with 2 closets and a ceiling fan. Home features neutral paint colors, neutral carpet, gleaming hardwood floors in Living and Dining rooms and tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Beautiful lot with wooded back. Enjoy the privacy of backyard from screened-in porch off Kitchen. Kitchen also features cherry cabinets, stainless front appliances, eat-in area, pantry and granite counter tops. Large Living Room has gas fireplace. Double stacked crown molding throughout main level. Large Master Suite with jetted tub, separate shower and dual vanity. Master Bedroom features large walk-in closet. This home is very convenient to UT, downtown, and West Knoxville/Oak Ridge. Approximately 2538 square feet with gas heat.
NO SMOKING. PETS NEGOTIABLE (based on size, type, and number).

DIRECTIONS: West on Middlebrook to right onto Joe Hinton Road. Turn left into Jenkins Creek on Jenkins Creek Drive. Go to top of hill - turn left onto Misty View Lane. House will be on right.

Please call CBWW at (865) 584-4700 to schedule a showing or for more details.

(RLNE2487581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 Misty View Lane have any available units?
7605 Misty View Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7605 Misty View Lane have?
Some of 7605 Misty View Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 Misty View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7605 Misty View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 Misty View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7605 Misty View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7605 Misty View Lane offer parking?
No, 7605 Misty View Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7605 Misty View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7605 Misty View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 Misty View Lane have a pool?
No, 7605 Misty View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7605 Misty View Lane have accessible units?
No, 7605 Misty View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 Misty View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7605 Misty View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7605 Misty View Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7605 Misty View Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
