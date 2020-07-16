All apartments in Knox County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4117 Inisbrook Way

4117 Inisbrook Way · (865) 312-0277
Location

4117 Inisbrook Way, Knox County, TN 37938

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4117 Inisbrook Way · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1740 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in Amazing location of Halls/Gibbs! - This lovely 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with 1740 SF. has a large living room with cathedral ceilings that overlooks a huge fenced-in back yard. All brand new flooring including luxury vinyl plank in the living room/dining room, kitchen, master bedroom and 1/2 bath/laundry room, as well as new carpeting in two bedrooms and the downstairs family room! The main level includes a large kitchen with dishwasher, built-in microwave, stainless steel refrigerator, and electric stove/oven, formal dining room, master bedroom with full bath, and two (2) additional bedrooms separated by another full bath. Downstairs includes a large family room, 1/2 bath/laundry room (including top of the line Samsung Washer/Dryer), and a bonus room. This beautiful home sits on close to 1/2 acre with a large covered porch,a 2 car garage,and is located on a nice quiet street.in the sought after Halls/Gibbs School district. Pets are accepted with a Pet fee. Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Elementary School: Copper Ridge Elementary
Middle School: Halls Middle School
High School: Halls High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

