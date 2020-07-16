4117 Inisbrook Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Home in Amazing location of Halls/Gibbs! - This lovely 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with 1740 SF. has a large living room with cathedral ceilings that overlooks a huge fenced-in back yard. All brand new flooring including luxury vinyl plank in the living room/dining room, kitchen, master bedroom and 1/2 bath/laundry room, as well as new carpeting in two bedrooms and the downstairs family room! The main level includes a large kitchen with dishwasher, built-in microwave, stainless steel refrigerator, and electric stove/oven, formal dining room, master bedroom with full bath, and two (2) additional bedrooms separated by another full bath. Downstairs includes a large family room, 1/2 bath/laundry room (including top of the line Samsung Washer/Dryer), and a bonus room. This beautiful home sits on close to 1/2 acre with a large covered porch,a 2 car garage,and is located on a nice quiet street.in the sought after Halls/Gibbs School district. Pets are accepted with a Pet fee. Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.



Elementary School: Copper Ridge Elementary

Middle School: Halls Middle School

High School: Halls High School



Call today.

Office 865-560-8861

Cell 865-312-0277



For more information go to rentcryeleike.com



