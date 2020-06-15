All apartments in Johnson City
Find more places like 305-1 W Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnson City, TN
/
305-1 W Main Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

305-1 W Main Street

305 W Main St · (423) 282-6486
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Johnson City
See all
Mountain Home
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

305 W Main St, Johnson City, TN 37604
Mountain Home

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 305-1 W Main Street · Avail. Jul 1

$425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
305-1 W Main Street Available 07/01/20 Large One Bedroom Apartment-COMING SOON - Duplex apartment located in Johnson City, TN on 305 W Main Street, Unit 1, offered exclusively by Property Listing & Rental Agency.

This unit has 1 large bedroom, 1 bathroom. Unit has the stove and refrigerator. Washer hookup is provided. Unit has hardwood flooring. Heat and Air is central-gas.

Unit has a front porch (shared) and a back yard (shared). 1-2 Small pets are negotiable w/fee. No Smoking inside. Lease term is 12 months. Rent is $425.00 per month, with a $425.00 deposit. No utilities are included.

Application required. Please ask about credit/background requirements.

Directions (From our office on Princeton Road in Johnson City):
Bear Right onto N. Roan Street
Take ramp onto I-26 E toward Asheville
Take exit #22/Unaka Avenue-Watauga Avenue
Turn Right on E. Unaka Avenue
Turn Left on W. Main Street
Arrive at 305 W. Main Street, Johnson City, on the Right (Unit 1 is the Left side of the building.)

(RLNE1989686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305-1 W Main Street have any available units?
305-1 W Main Street has a unit available for $425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305-1 W Main Street have?
Some of 305-1 W Main Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305-1 W Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
305-1 W Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305-1 W Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 305-1 W Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 305-1 W Main Street offer parking?
No, 305-1 W Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 305-1 W Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305-1 W Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305-1 W Main Street have a pool?
No, 305-1 W Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 305-1 W Main Street have accessible units?
No, 305-1 W Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305-1 W Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 305-1 W Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305-1 W Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 305-1 W Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 305-1 W Main Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sterling Hills
1 Milligan Ln
Johnson City, TN 37601
Stoneybrook Heights Apartments
512 Swadley Rd
Johnson City, TN 37601
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd
Johnson City, TN 37604
Miller Crest Apartment Homes
1000 Savignon Ct
Johnson City, TN 37604
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy
Johnson City, TN 37604
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd
Johnson City, TN 37601

Similar Pages

Johnson City 1 BedroomsJohnson City 2 Bedrooms
Johnson City Apartments with BalconyJohnson City Dog Friendly Apartments
Johnson City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Asheville, NCKingsport, TNWeaverville, NCAbingdon, VA
Bristol, TNElizabethton, TNMorristown, TN
Black Mountain, NCSwannanoa, NCBoone, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain Home

Apartments Near Colleges

East Tennessee State UniversityMilligan College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
University of North Carolina at Asheville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity