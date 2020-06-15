Amenities
305-1 W Main Street Available 07/01/20 Large One Bedroom Apartment-COMING SOON - Duplex apartment located in Johnson City, TN on 305 W Main Street, Unit 1, offered exclusively by Property Listing & Rental Agency.
This unit has 1 large bedroom, 1 bathroom. Unit has the stove and refrigerator. Washer hookup is provided. Unit has hardwood flooring. Heat and Air is central-gas.
Unit has a front porch (shared) and a back yard (shared). 1-2 Small pets are negotiable w/fee. No Smoking inside. Lease term is 12 months. Rent is $425.00 per month, with a $425.00 deposit. No utilities are included.
Application required. Please ask about credit/background requirements.
Directions (From our office on Princeton Road in Johnson City):
Bear Right onto N. Roan Street
Take ramp onto I-26 E toward Asheville
Take exit #22/Unaka Avenue-Watauga Avenue
Turn Right on E. Unaka Avenue
Turn Left on W. Main Street
Arrive at 305 W. Main Street, Johnson City, on the Right (Unit 1 is the Left side of the building.)
