114 W Chilhowie Ave.

Available 08/01/20 Sunny Three Bedroom Home - Property Id: 302461



Sunny 3 bedroom one bath home with fireplace. Freshly painted with new tile and carpet! Covered parking with large storage shed. Conveniently located near Mountain Home VA, Johnson City Medical Center Hospital, Quillen College of Medicine, Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy and ETSU. Just two miles from the Tweetsie Trail and within walking distance of Downtown Johnson City. Comes complete with washer/dryer. Lawn care provided. Must call Kelly Brown at 423-975-0320 to schedule a viewing.

