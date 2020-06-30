All apartments in Johnson City
114 W Chilhowie Ave.
Johnson City, TN
114 W Chilhowie Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

114 W Chilhowie Ave

114 West Chilhowie Avenue · No Longer Available
Johnson City
Apartments with Parking
Location

114 West Chilhowie Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37604
West Davis Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 08/01/20 Sunny Three Bedroom Home - Property Id: 302461

Sunny 3 bedroom one bath home with fireplace. Freshly painted with new tile and carpet! Covered parking with large storage shed. Conveniently located near Mountain Home VA, Johnson City Medical Center Hospital, Quillen College of Medicine, Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy and ETSU. Just two miles from the Tweetsie Trail and within walking distance of Downtown Johnson City. Comes complete with washer/dryer. Lawn care provided. Must call Kelly Brown at 423-975-0320 to schedule a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302461
Property Id 302461

(RLNE5919517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 114 W Chilhowie Ave have any available units?
114 W Chilhowie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnson City, TN.
What amenities does 114 W Chilhowie Ave have?
Some of 114 W Chilhowie Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 W Chilhowie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
114 W Chilhowie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 W Chilhowie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 W Chilhowie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 114 W Chilhowie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 114 W Chilhowie Ave offers parking.
Does 114 W Chilhowie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 W Chilhowie Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 W Chilhowie Ave have a pool?
No, 114 W Chilhowie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 114 W Chilhowie Ave have accessible units?
No, 114 W Chilhowie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 114 W Chilhowie Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 W Chilhowie Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 W Chilhowie Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 W Chilhowie Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

