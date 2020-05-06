All apartments in Johnson City
Find more places like 109 W. Maple Street 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnson City, TN
/
109 W. Maple Street 5
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

109 W. Maple Street 5

109 W Maple St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johnson City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

109 W Maple St, Johnson City, TN 37604
South Side Johnson City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 Renovated, private 2 BR apartment - Tree Streets! - Property Id: 203219

Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to rent a private, 2 bedroom separate apartment unit. No neighbors or shared walls. This is a separate apartment home with lots of privacy. Available now!

Great location! Walk to downtown to Johnson City's newest hot spots including breweries, restaurants, farmer's market and Founders Park. One mile from ETSU and 3 miles to JC Medical Center.

Description:
- Two bedroom, one bath with tub and shower
- Hardwood floors with lots of natural light
- Private entrance, separate building
- Central heat and air
- New kitchen, with new cabinets, lighting, flooring and refrigerator
- Water, Trash and Sewer included

No smoking. No pets.

Washer and dryer will be installed September 2020. Laundromat close by.

Credit check and application required.

Please call or text if interested. 510-414-9795. Thanks!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203219
Property Id 203219

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5804895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 W. Maple Street 5 have any available units?
109 W. Maple Street 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnson City, TN.
What amenities does 109 W. Maple Street 5 have?
Some of 109 W. Maple Street 5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 W. Maple Street 5 currently offering any rent specials?
109 W. Maple Street 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 W. Maple Street 5 pet-friendly?
No, 109 W. Maple Street 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnson City.
Does 109 W. Maple Street 5 offer parking?
No, 109 W. Maple Street 5 does not offer parking.
Does 109 W. Maple Street 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 W. Maple Street 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 W. Maple Street 5 have a pool?
No, 109 W. Maple Street 5 does not have a pool.
Does 109 W. Maple Street 5 have accessible units?
No, 109 W. Maple Street 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 109 W. Maple Street 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 W. Maple Street 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 W. Maple Street 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 W. Maple Street 5 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneybrook Heights Apartments
512 Swadley Rd
Johnson City, TN 37601
Miller Crest Apartment Homes
1000 Savignon Ct
Johnson City, TN 37604
Sterling Hills
1 Milligan Ln
Johnson City, TN 37601
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy
Johnson City, TN 37604
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd
Johnson City, TN 37604
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd
Johnson City, TN 37601

Similar Pages

Johnson City 1 BedroomsJohnson City 2 Bedrooms
Johnson City Apartments with BalconyJohnson City Dog Friendly Apartments
Johnson City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Asheville, NCKingsport, TNWeaverville, NCAbingdon, VA
Bristol, TNElizabethton, TNMorristown, TN
Black Mountain, NCSwannanoa, NCBoone, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain Home

Apartments Near Colleges

East Tennessee State UniversityMilligan College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
University of North Carolina at Asheville