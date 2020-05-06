109 W. Maple Street 5

Amenities

Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 Renovated, private 2 BR apartment - Tree Streets! - Property Id: 203219



Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to rent a private, 2 bedroom separate apartment unit. No neighbors or shared walls. This is a separate apartment home with lots of privacy. Available now!



Great location! Walk to downtown to Johnson City's newest hot spots including breweries, restaurants, farmer's market and Founders Park. One mile from ETSU and 3 miles to JC Medical Center.



Description:

- Two bedroom, one bath with tub and shower

- Hardwood floors with lots of natural light

- Private entrance, separate building

- Central heat and air

- New kitchen, with new cabinets, lighting, flooring and refrigerator

- Water, Trash and Sewer included



No smoking. No pets.



Washer and dryer will be installed September 2020. Laundromat close by.



Credit check and application required.



Please call or text if interested. 510-414-9795. Thanks!

Property Id 203219



No Pets Allowed



