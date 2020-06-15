335 North Fairgrounds Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This three bed and two bath home has been completely renovated with new electrical, plumbing, heating and air, new roof and all new interior finishes. Sitting on campus this home has the convenience of Lambuth University security; perfect for students and/or faculty.

Monthly rent includes lawn care (we maintain the premises twice per month), washer/dryer and all appliances



$1,200/mo rent

$1,000 security deposit

$500 pet deposit (small pets only)



731-300-2898

