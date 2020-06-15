All apartments in Jackson
335 North Fairgrounds Street
335 North Fairgrounds Street

335 North Fairgrounds Street · (615) 852-6065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

335 North Fairgrounds Street, Jackson, TN 38301
Downtown Jackson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1431 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This three bed and two bath home has been completely renovated with new electrical, plumbing, heating and air, new roof and all new interior finishes. Sitting on campus this home has the convenience of Lambuth University security; perfect for students and/or faculty.
Monthly rent includes lawn care (we maintain the premises twice per month), washer/dryer and all appliances

$1,200/mo rent
$1,000 security deposit
$500 pet deposit (small pets only)

731-300-2898
This three bed and two bath home has been completely renovated with new electrical, plumbing, heating and air, new roof and all new interior finishes. Sitting on campus this home has the convenience of Lambuth University security; perfect for students and/or faculty.
Monthly rent includes lawn care (we maintain the premises twice per month), washer/dryer and all appliances

$1,175/mo rent
$1,000 security deposit
$500 pet deposit (small pets only)

731-300-2898

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 North Fairgrounds Street have any available units?
335 North Fairgrounds Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 335 North Fairgrounds Street currently offering any rent specials?
335 North Fairgrounds Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 North Fairgrounds Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 North Fairgrounds Street is pet friendly.
Does 335 North Fairgrounds Street offer parking?
No, 335 North Fairgrounds Street does not offer parking.
Does 335 North Fairgrounds Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 North Fairgrounds Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 North Fairgrounds Street have a pool?
No, 335 North Fairgrounds Street does not have a pool.
Does 335 North Fairgrounds Street have accessible units?
No, 335 North Fairgrounds Street does not have accessible units.
Does 335 North Fairgrounds Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 North Fairgrounds Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 North Fairgrounds Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 North Fairgrounds Street does not have units with air conditioning.
