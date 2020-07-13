/
apartments with pool
11 Apartments for rent in Jackson, TN with pool
6 Units Available
Westwood Gardens
Bradford Chase
24 Williamsburg Village Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$735
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive from Route 45 and I-40. Spacious homes with a fireplace, private laundry facilities, carpet and kitchen appliances. Residential community includes a sauna, tennis court, pool and dog park.
14 Units Available
Northridge Apartments
33 Constellation Cir, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$732
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
A fantastic location near dining and shopping. Updated appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and ample closet space provided. On-site, residents can enjoy a saltwater pool, fitness studio, and sundeck.
8 Units Available
Cherry Grove
27 Dunn Ridge Drive, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$872
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$922
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,032
1200 sqft
Apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Private patios or decks. Wood-burning fireplaces. Outdoor amenities include tranquil lake, picnic area with grills, pool and tennis courts. Access to 24-hour fitness center.
5 Units Available
Park Ridge
100 Park Ridge Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$649
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1275 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Ridge Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.
6 Units Available
Camellia Trace
100 Trace Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$764
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1413 sqft
Pet-friendly location with on-site dog park. Floor plans with one, two or three bedrooms. Private balconies or patios. Community amenities include outdoor pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Within minutes of Vann Drive.
3 Units Available
Woods of Post House
39 Thistlewood Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1289 sqft
Close to I-40 and Route 45. Attractive community with landscaped gardens, a pool with sun terrace and a gym. Apartment homes feature bathtubs, fireplaces and modern kitchen appliances.
4 Units Available
The Oaks at Jackson
842 N Parkway, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$960
1250 sqft
Modern, open-plan apartments with kitchen appliances, breakfast bars, carpet and hardwood flooring. Community features a volleyball court, tennis court and pool. Located close to Route 412 and Route 45.
3 Units Available
Post House Jackson
26 Rachel Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$809
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site amenities include parking, pool, dog park and gym. Units feature dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Just minutes from dining, entertainment and shopping of downtown Jackson.
1 Unit Available
Post House North
26 Revere Cir, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A few minutes from I-40 and downtown Jackson. Apartments feature modern kitchens, fireplaces, patios/balconies and air conditioning. Community offers a pool, tennis court and gym.
3 Units Available
Park Trace
100 Parkwood Trce, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1341 sqft
Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Trace Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.
4 Units Available
Park Place
100 Boardwalk Cove, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$918
1345 sqft
From convenience to happiness, you will have everything that you need at Park Place Apartments in Jackson, TN! A wide selection of fantastic amenities and features are waiting for you.
