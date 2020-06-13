16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Jackson, TN

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Jackson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...
4 Units Available
Post House North
26 Revere Cir, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$750
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A few minutes from I-40 and downtown Jackson. Apartments feature modern kitchens, fireplaces, patios/balconies and air conditioning. Community offers a pool, tennis court and gym.
12 Units Available
Northridge Apartments
33 Constellation Cir, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$813
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,111
1200 sqft
A fantastic location near dining and shopping. Updated appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and ample closet space provided. On-site, residents can enjoy a saltwater pool, fitness studio, and sundeck.
Westwood Gardens
3 Units Available
The Oaks at Jackson
842 N Parkway, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, open-plan apartments with kitchen appliances, breakfast bars, carpet and hardwood flooring. Community features a volleyball court, tennis court and pool. Located close to Route 412 and Route 45.
4 Units Available
Post House Jackson
26 Rachel Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$780
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site amenities include parking, pool, dog park and gym. Units feature dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Just minutes from dining, entertainment and shopping of downtown Jackson.
28 Units Available
Camellia Trace
100 Trace Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$764
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1413 sqft
Pet-friendly location with on-site dog park. Floor plans with one, two or three bedrooms. Private balconies or patios. Community amenities include outdoor pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Within minutes of Vann Drive.
3 Units Available
Woods of Post House
39 Thistlewood Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$868
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-40 and Route 45. Attractive community with landscaped gardens, a pool with sun terrace and a gym. Apartment homes feature bathtubs, fireplaces and modern kitchen appliances.
9 Units Available
University Village at Walker Road
10 Hull Cv, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$829
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1173 sqft
Near Union University and the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lots of storage space and professional maintenance. Apartments offer fireplaces, plush carpeting and high ceilings.
8 Units Available
Cherry Grove
27 Dunn Ridge Drive, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$832
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$922
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,032
1200 sqft
Apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Private patios or decks. Wood-burning fireplaces. Outdoor amenities include tranquil lake, picnic area with grills, pool and tennis courts. Access to 24-hour fitness center.
Westwood Gardens
9 Units Available
Bradford Chase
24 Williamsburg Village Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$730
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1134 sqft
A short drive from Route 45 and I-40. Spacious homes with a fireplace, private laundry facilities, carpet and kitchen appliances. Residential community includes a sauna, tennis court, pool and dog park.

Downtown Jackson
1 Unit Available
220 Talbot St
220 Talbot Street, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$575
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A single family home that contains 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Comes with fridge, stove, wall units and window units.

Downtown Jackson
1 Unit Available
335 North Fairgrounds Street
335 North Fairgrounds Street, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1431 sqft
This three bed and two bath home has been completely renovated with new electrical, plumbing, heating and air, new roof and all new interior finishes.

1 Unit Available
803 N Highland Ave
803 North Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$450
1762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bed one bath, off-street parking, washer dryer connections, stove and fridge included. Hardwood floors and so much more! Come see your new home today!

Downtown Jackson
1 Unit Available
816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102
816 Lambuth Boulevard, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$695
490 sqft
Lambuth Flats Apartments is a fully renovated 16 unit apartment building located directly across the street from Lambuth University in the LANA historic district.

Westwood Gardens
1 Unit Available
47 Conrad Dr Ste 300
47 Conrad Dr, Jackson, TN
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Commercial / office rental great for companies, firms, agencies and businesses. Great location there is a lot of restaurants nearby like West Alley BBQ and Smokehouse, Redbone's Grill & Bar

Westwood Gardens
1 Unit Available
59 Conrad Dr
59 Conrad Dr, Jackson, TN
Studio
$1,000
4000 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Commercial / office rental great for companies, firms, agencies and businesses. Great location there is a lot of restaurants nearby like West Alley BBQ and Smokehouse, Redbone's Grill & Bar.

1 Unit Available
26 Northwood Ave
26 Northwood Avenue, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2597 sqft
FOR SALE or FOR RENT - ________________________________ Fall in Love! Historic beauty with modern amenities and finishes.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Jackson, TN

Finding an apartment in Jackson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

