Apartment List
/
TN
/
jackson
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Jackson, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jackson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Park Place
100 Boardwalk Cove, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$918
1345 sqft
From convenience to happiness, you will have everything that you need at Park Place Apartments in Jackson, TN! A wide selection of fantastic amenities and features are waiting for you.
Verified

1 of 114

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Westwood Gardens
Bradford Chase
24 Williamsburg Village Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$735
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive from Route 45 and I-40. Spacious homes with a fireplace, private laundry facilities, carpet and kitchen appliances. Residential community includes a sauna, tennis court, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Northridge Apartments
33 Constellation Cir, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$732
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
A fantastic location near dining and shopping. Updated appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and ample closet space provided. On-site, residents can enjoy a saltwater pool, fitness studio, and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
8 Units Available
Cherry Grove
27 Dunn Ridge Drive, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$872
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$922
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,032
1200 sqft
Apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Private patios or decks. Wood-burning fireplaces. Outdoor amenities include tranquil lake, picnic area with grills, pool and tennis courts. Access to 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Park Ridge
100 Park Ridge Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$649
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1275 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Ridge Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
14 Units Available
University Village at Walker Road
10 Hull Cv, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$829
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$954
1173 sqft
Near Union University and the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lots of storage space and professional maintenance. Apartments offer fireplaces, plush carpeting and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
6 Units Available
Camellia Trace
100 Trace Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$764
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1413 sqft
Pet-friendly location with on-site dog park. Floor plans with one, two or three bedrooms. Private balconies or patios. Community amenities include outdoor pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Within minutes of Vann Drive.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Woods of Post House
39 Thistlewood Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1289 sqft
Close to I-40 and Route 45. Attractive community with landscaped gardens, a pool with sun terrace and a gym. Apartment homes feature bathtubs, fireplaces and modern kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Westwood Gardens
The Oaks at Jackson
842 N Parkway, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$960
1250 sqft
Modern, open-plan apartments with kitchen appliances, breakfast bars, carpet and hardwood flooring. Community features a volleyball court, tennis court and pool. Located close to Route 412 and Route 45.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
4 Units Available
Post House Jackson
26 Rachel Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site amenities include parking, pool, dog park and gym. Units feature dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Just minutes from dining, entertainment and shopping of downtown Jackson.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Post House North
26 Revere Cir, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A few minutes from I-40 and downtown Jackson. Apartments feature modern kitchens, fireplaces, patios/balconies and air conditioning. Community offers a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated April 16 at 12:35am
3 Units Available
Park Trace
100 Parkwood Trce, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1341 sqft
Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Trace Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Westwood Gardens
907 Lambuth Blvd
907 Lambuth Boulevard, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1715 sqft
$1175 - 3 bed, 1 bath in the LANA district with charm to spare Just a few doors down from UM Lambuth is this one of a kind home full of modern conveniences and historic character.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:53pm
1 Unit Available
803 N Highland Ave
803 North Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$450
1762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bed one bath, off-street parking, washer dryer connections, stove and fridge included. Hardwood floors and so much more! Come see your new home today!
City Guide for Jackson, TN

Greetings, one and all, and welcome to your virtual Jackson, Tennessee apartment hunting op center! Situated conveniently between Memphis and Nashville, Jackson features a wide range of rental options and is a popular living locale for Volunteer State renters from all walks of life, be they sweet-tea or whiskey flavored. Are you ready to join the more than 65,000 Southern gents and belles who call Jackson home? Of course you are. That was rhetorical. Fortunately, you’ve stumbled onto the right website, because setting people up in their Tennessee dream dwellings is what we do best! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jackson, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jackson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Jackson 1 BedroomsJackson 2 BedroomsJackson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJackson 3 Bedrooms
Jackson Apartments with BalconyJackson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJackson Apartments with ParkingJackson Apartments with Pool
Jackson Apartments with Washer-DryerJackson Dog Friendly ApartmentsJackson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Martin, TNBrownsville, TN
Ripley, TNOakland, TN
Dyersburg, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Westwood Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State Community CollegeLane College
Union University