/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jackson, TN
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Park Place
100 Boardwalk Cove, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1345 sqft
Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Trace Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Post House Jackson
26 Rachel Dr, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1291 sqft
On-site amenities include parking, pool, dog park and gym. Units feature dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Just minutes from dining, entertainment and shopping of downtown Jackson.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
12 Units Available
Northridge Apartments
33 Constellation Cir, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,111
1200 sqft
A fantastic location near dining and shopping. Updated appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and ample closet space provided. On-site, residents can enjoy a saltwater pool, fitness studio, and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
University Village at Walker Road
10 Hull Cv, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$880
1173 sqft
Near Union University and the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lots of storage space and professional maintenance. Apartments offer fireplaces, plush carpeting and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Park Ridge
100 Park Ridge Dr, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$849
1275 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Ridge Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
8 Units Available
Cherry Grove
27 Dunn Ridge Drive, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,032
1200 sqft
Apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Private patios or decks. Wood-burning fireplaces. Outdoor amenities include tranquil lake, picnic area with grills, pool and tennis courts. Access to 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
29 Units Available
Camellia Trace
100 Trace Dr, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1413 sqft
Pet-friendly location with on-site dog park. Floor plans with one, two or three bedrooms. Private balconies or patios. Community amenities include outdoor pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Within minutes of Vann Drive.
Verified
1 of 114
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westwood Gardens
9 Units Available
Bradford Chase
24 Williamsburg Village Dr, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1134 sqft
A short drive from Route 45 and I-40. Spacious homes with a fireplace, private laundry facilities, carpet and kitchen appliances. Residential community includes a sauna, tennis court, pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated April 16 at 12:35am
3 Units Available
Park Trace
100 Parkwood Trce, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1341 sqft
Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Trace Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
Westwood Gardens
1 Unit Available
50 Laurel Ln
50 Laurel Lane, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1437 sqft
This single-family home contains 3beds/2 bathrooms and approximately 1,437 sqft of floor space. This property has a lot size of 0.32 acres and has fence in the backyard. Close to Arlington School and Community Montessori School.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
130 West Grand St.
130 West Grand Street, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 130 West Grand St. in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Downtown Jackson
1 Unit Available
335 North Fairgrounds Street
335 North Fairgrounds Street, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1431 sqft
This three bed and two bath home has been completely renovated with new electrical, plumbing, heating and air, new roof and all new interior finishes.
1 of 29
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
26 Northwood Ave
26 Northwood Avenue, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2597 sqft
FOR SALE or FOR RENT - ________________________________ Fall in Love! Historic beauty with modern amenities and finishes.