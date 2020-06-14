AL
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

36 Furnished Apartments for rent in Hendersonville, TN

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
126 Harbortowne Dr
126 Harbortowne Drive, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Basements apartment, no kitchen - Property Id: 288533 10 minutes from downtown Nashville, easy access to interstate, private and quite atmosphere, beautiful gardens for relaxation, private entrance, fully furnish, garage
Results within 5 miles of Hendersonville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:30pm
Clark Place
9 Units Available
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1240 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
29 Units Available
Cherry Creek
1100 Crystal Spring Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,133
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1402 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Round-the-clock maintenance. Amenities galore with internet cafe, media room, courtyard, playground, pool, gym and basketball court. Close to I-40.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Truxton Park
1 Unit Available
200 Windsor Chase Court
200 Windsor Chase Court, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2400 sqft
Welcome Home! Perfect location for commuters! Specious (2300/sq ft) well appointed 3-Bedroom, 2.5-bath, plus loft area. Nice size kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with walk in closet attached to the master onsite.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Sunset View
1 Unit Available
2426 Fairbrook Drive
2426 Fairbrook Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
Nice 2-Story Duplex - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths, Nice Kitchen - Patio - Washer-Dryer Hook-Ups, Concrete Driveway, Yard Cutting is Furnished This property has a Rently Lockbox for self-showings on the front door.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Neighbors of Gibson Drive
1 Unit Available
313 W Old Hickory Blvd
313 West Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1850 sqft
For more information, contact Christina Bogdanova at (615) 415-0338. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2151046 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Merritt Downs
1 Unit Available
1505 Pleasant Hollow Lane
1505 Pleasant Hollow Lane, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Custom Home in Hermitage - Beautiful upscale custom home in desirable neighborhood and School District. Perfect for a corporate relocation bringing their family for a long-term assignment.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hermitage Meadows
1 Unit Available
236 Thistle Lane
236 Thistle Lane, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
Gorgeous Renovated Townhome in Fantastic Location. Fully Furnished. Minutes from I-40 & local grocery stores & restaurants.
Results within 10 miles of Hendersonville
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
The Residences at Glenview Reserve
100 Arbor Creek Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$854
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1080 sqft
Pet-welcoming complex provides 24-hour maintenance, gym and laundry room. Pool, tennis court and volleyball court available. Air-conditioned units have hardwood floors. Right next to Nashville International Airport and the I-40/I-24 exchange.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Waterford Landing
5901 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1479 sqft
You deserve the best in apartment home living and Waterford Landing in Hermitage, Tennessee, can give you just that.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
Eastwood
22 Units Available
Eastwood Greene
1921 Greenwood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Floor plans range from 1-3 bedrooms. Units feature spacious dining rooms, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Community is home to a private park, residential clubhouse and cabana with grill stations.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3011 Kingston Cir N
3011 Kingston North Circle, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Professional Executive Suite - Traveling professionals, this is the place for you. This upstairs suite is furnished. Ideal for someone that is traveling and needs easy access to the airport. Nice, furnished 1bd/1ba unit upstairs of a home.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
336 Black Thorn Lane
336 Blackthorn Ln, Gallatin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2186 sqft
336 Black Thorn Lane Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon -Gallatin- 4 Bedroom - Clubhouse/Pool - 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Villages of Riverwood
1 Unit Available
1217 Riverbrook Dr
1217 Riverbrook Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1216 sqft
1217 Riverbrook Dr Available 07/01/20 Townhome in Villages of Riverwood, Upgrades include Granite, Hdwd Floors, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool and Fitness - Upgraded and Well Maintained Townhome conveniently located to Interstate Access, The Airport,

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inglewood
1 Unit Available
1223 Greenfield Ave
1223 Greenfield Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Beautiful place! Ready for immediate occupancy! - Property Id: 258765 Utilities and furnishings included in price! Great location! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1709 Tammany Dr
1709 Tammany Dr, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
East Nashville w/ Furnishings and Utilities! - Property Id: 285793 Beautifully furnished home with everything you need! Available for a year lease! Close to everything East Nashville has to offer with perfect proximity to downtown! All utilities

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Trinity Lane
1 Unit Available
916 Blue Ridge Dr
916 Blue Ridge Drive, Nashville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
Easy access to all things Nashville! - Property Id: 257278 Amazing home! Available for a discounted rate for the next 30-90 days! Utilities and furnishings included! Immediate possession available! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rosebank
1 Unit Available
924 Dalebrook Ln
924 Dalebrook Lane, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1209 sqft
Beautifully furnished home available now! - Property Id: 258742 utilities and furnishings included in price! Great location! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258742 Property Id 258742 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834128)

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
1125 Sharpe Ave
1125 Sharpe Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Fully furnished! Amazing location! Available now! - Property Id: 259066 furnishings included in price! Utilities to be paid by tenant! Immediate occupancy available! Beautiful home! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inglewood
1 Unit Available
1614 Berrywood Rd
1614 Berrywood Road, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
All utilities and furnishings included in price! - Property Id: 258100 Furnishings and utilities included in price! Great location! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inglewood
1 Unit Available
2107 Burns St
2107 Burns Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
960 sqft
Furnished East Nashville Townhouse - Property Id: 287086 Be the first to live here with all NEW everything! Perfect for business travellers, roommates, and traveling nurses! Professionally decorated, completely renovated, fully furnished two

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Talbot's Corner
1 Unit Available
305 Duke Street - B
305 Duke St, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1658 sqft
305 Duke Street - B Available 10/01/20 Beautiful Modern 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent Near/In The Nations - Nashville! - This is a newer (2018) construction 3 bed 2 bath home for rent in the nations - Nashville, TN! This home is available 7/1/2020! DO

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3848 Hutson Ave
3848 Hutson Ave, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2755 sqft
Brand new and fully furnished.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Patio Villa
1 Unit Available
1117 Waggoner Ct, W
1117 Waggoner Court West, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1272 sqft
Fully furnished short term rental available. Fully renovated townhome close to I40 and the airport. Tall ceilings, wonderful light, and great use of space. Professionally decorated and designed.
Rent Report
Hendersonville

June 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report. Hendersonville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hendersonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hendersonville rents increased over the past month

Hendersonville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hendersonville stand at $1,021 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,254 for a two-bedroom. Hendersonville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hendersonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Hendersonville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Hendersonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hendersonville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hendersonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,254 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Hendersonville.
    • While Hendersonville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hendersonville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Hendersonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,170
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Franklin
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -1.2%
    3.1%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Smyrna
    $1,070
    $1,310
    -0.2%
    4.4%
    Gallatin
    $850
    $1,050
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0.4%
    0.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

