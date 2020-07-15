Apartment List
/
TN
/
goodlettsville
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:37 PM

22 Accessible Apartments for rent in Goodlettsville, TN

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
13 Units Available
Northcreek Commons Apartments
Centennial Crossing at Lenox Place
100 Lenox Pl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,080
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1228 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Crossing at Lenox Place in Goodlettsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 02:28 PM
$
6 Units Available
Clark Place
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.
Results within 5 miles of Goodlettsville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
23 Units Available
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,123
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1343 sqft
Close to Nashville, Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Luxurious units include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, BBQ grill area and playground.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
22 Units Available
Woodlawn Estates
Amalie Meadows
300 Kate St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$734
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1025 sqft
Come home to Amalie Meadows in Madison, Tennessee where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
River Glen
2542 Sonar St
2542 Sonar Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1023 sqft
Prepare to be Wowed with this adorable One Story 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Home with immediate occupancy available today! It is a rock throw from Opry Mills Mall, Entertainment, Schools and much more! Enjoy an easy commute with accessibility to
Results within 10 miles of Goodlettsville
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 15 at 07:24 PM
$
94 Units Available
Germantown
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,555
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,509
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
$
32 Units Available
Maxwell
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1198 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
42 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
Cumberland On Church
555 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,211
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1086 sqft
Live in the heart of Nashville in this pet-friendly, 24-story building blocks from Tennessee Performing Arts Center and the State Capitol. Units have washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, air conditioning and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:25 PM
12 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
The Stahlman
211 Union St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,257
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,273
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1248 sqft
The Stahlman Building offers one of Nashville's most desirable urban living experiences.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
38 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,472
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,984
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1336 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
13 Units Available
SoBro
River House
4 Academy Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,213
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,423
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1253 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood style floors, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Amenities include state-of-the art-fitness center, pool with sundeck, bike storage, club room and gaming area.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
4 Units Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1679 sqft
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
26 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 07:50 AM
42 Units Available
Novo Donelson
135 Donelson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
968 sqft
The newest luxury apartment community in the Donelson area with a Nashville address! Leave your car, and traffic behind when you take a 10 minute train ride to downtown Nashville on the Music City Star! You’ll also love the spacious 1 & 2 bedroom
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
500 Fifth
500 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,249
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
720 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Nashville, you'll enjoy rooftop swimming, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center, along with hardwood-style flooring, granite countertops and designer two-tone paint decors with modern appliances and cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
19 Units Available
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
The Duke Nashville
281 Cumberland Bend, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,417
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1012 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Nashville Farmer's Market and Germantown. Trendy, upscale amenities with a large resort pool and yoga room. On-site amenities include a fitness center, poolside grill area and rooftop bar.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
8 Units Available
Talbot's Corner
Hillhurst
1100 Sunset Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1316 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Nashville and Five Points in East Nashville. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with air conditioning and large closets. Community has BBQ, picnic area and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
7 Units Available
Rolling Acres
Heritage East
821 Porter Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,305
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1175 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Heritage East in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
$
78 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
The Place
600 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,660
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,855
1377 sqft
Enjoy the best of both the booming city and the elegant comfort of home. Located on Broadway at the most dynamic intersection of music in the country, and with the city's thriving economy - this is The Place to be.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
3 Units Available
Trinity Lane
Uptown Flats
101 Gatewood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1040 sqft
Brand new "green" apartment property located in close proximity to downtown Nashville, transit lines and entertainment. Community features a business center, rain gardens and secured parking. Units have electric kitchens, tile floor and large closets.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1605 Porter Road
1605 Porter Road, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 2 bed 1 Bath For Rent In Nashville! - This is a quaint, charming 2 bed 1 bath home for rent in Nashville! This house boasts: -Hardwood floors -Tile -Wheel-chair ramp -Fireplace -Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave Included -W/D Hook

July 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report. Goodlettsville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Goodlettsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report. Goodlettsville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Goodlettsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Goodlettsville rents held steady over the past month

Goodlettsville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Goodlettsville stand at $950 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,167 for a two-bedroom. Goodlettsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Goodlettsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Goodlettsville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Goodlettsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Goodlettsville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Goodlettsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,167 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Goodlettsville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Goodlettsville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Goodlettsville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,160
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Franklin
    $1,090
    $1,340
    -1.1%
    1.4%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0
    0.7%
    Smyrna
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.7%
    2.6%
    Gallatin
    $860
    $1,050
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Goodlettsville 1 BedroomsGoodlettsville 2 BedroomsGoodlettsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGoodlettsville 3 BedroomsGoodlettsville Accessible ApartmentsGoodlettsville Apartments with Balconies
    Goodlettsville Apartments with GaragesGoodlettsville Apartments with GymsGoodlettsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGoodlettsville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGoodlettsville Apartments with ParkingGoodlettsville Apartments with Pools
    Goodlettsville Apartments with Washer-DryersGoodlettsville Cheap PlacesGoodlettsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsGoodlettsville Furnished ApartmentsGoodlettsville Pet Friendly PlacesGoodlettsville Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KY
    Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNHopkinsville, KY
    Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNOak Grove, KY

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
    Belmont UniversityCumberland University
    Lipscomb University