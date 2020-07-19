7184 NESHOBA RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking garage

For more information, contact Lisa Harris at (901) 870-6362. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10080113 to view more pictures of this property. Updated home in the Riverdale School district. Open inviting floor plan ideal for family living and entertaining. Neutral decor, Hardwood floors, and covered patio. Master down and optional second bedroom/nursery/office. Separate laundry room w/ half bath and pantry. Over sized garage and Nice fence yard. Pets subject to approval by landlord. Neighborhood park and dog park. Owner/Agent.