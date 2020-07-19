All apartments in Germantown
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:30 PM

7184 NESHOBA RD

7184 Neshoba Road · No Longer Available
Location

7184 Neshoba Road, Germantown, TN 38138

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
For more information, contact Lisa Harris at (901) 870-6362. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10080113 to view more pictures of this property. Updated home in the Riverdale School district. Open inviting floor plan ideal for family living and entertaining. Neutral decor, Hardwood floors, and covered patio. Master down and optional second bedroom/nursery/office. Separate laundry room w/ half bath and pantry. Over sized garage and Nice fence yard. Pets subject to approval by landlord. Neighborhood park and dog park. Owner/Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7184 NESHOBA RD have any available units?
7184 NESHOBA RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, TN.
What amenities does 7184 NESHOBA RD have?
Some of 7184 NESHOBA RD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7184 NESHOBA RD currently offering any rent specials?
7184 NESHOBA RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7184 NESHOBA RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7184 NESHOBA RD is pet friendly.
Does 7184 NESHOBA RD offer parking?
Yes, 7184 NESHOBA RD offers parking.
Does 7184 NESHOBA RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7184 NESHOBA RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7184 NESHOBA RD have a pool?
No, 7184 NESHOBA RD does not have a pool.
Does 7184 NESHOBA RD have accessible units?
No, 7184 NESHOBA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7184 NESHOBA RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7184 NESHOBA RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7184 NESHOBA RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7184 NESHOBA RD does not have units with air conditioning.
