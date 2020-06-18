All apartments in Germantown
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:20 AM

6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2

6617 Poplar Avenue · (901) 758-5678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6617 Poplar Avenue, Germantown, TN 38138
Poplar Pines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
Germantown Condo 2BD/2BA. Move In Ready! Convenient Location. - Germantown Condo offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This 1,178 square foot condo is on the second floor. Freshly painted with new carpeting, lighting, and blinds. Both bathrooms have been renovated. Spacious living room and master bedroom. Refrigerator and washer and dryer stay. Patio with storage area. One designated/reserved parking spot. Water included. Amenities include an in-ground pool and clubhouse. Pets are allowed with owner's approval. Minimum 13 month lease. Must qualify as per CLPM. Call 901-758-5678, 8 - 5 pm, M-F. Owner will manage. https://youtu.be/UDp6Pmh_Zkw

(RLNE5621072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2 have any available units?
6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2 have?
Some of 6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2 currently offering any rent specials?
6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2 is pet friendly.
Does 6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2 offer parking?
Yes, 6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2 does offer parking.
Does 6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2 have a pool?
Yes, 6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2 has a pool.
Does 6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2 have accessible units?
No, 6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
