6617 Poplar Avenue Apt. 2

Germantown Condo 2BD/2BA. Move In Ready! Convenient Location. - Germantown Condo offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This 1,178 square foot condo is on the second floor. Freshly painted with new carpeting, lighting, and blinds. Both bathrooms have been renovated. Spacious living room and master bedroom. Refrigerator and washer and dryer stay. Patio with storage area. One designated/reserved parking spot. Water included. Amenities include an in-ground pool and clubhouse. Pets are allowed with owner's approval. Minimum 13 month lease. Must qualify as per CLPM. Call 901-758-5678, 8 - 5 pm, M-F. Owner will manage. https://youtu.be/UDp6Pmh_Zkw



(RLNE5621072)