13 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fairview, TN

Finding an apartment in Fairview that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
7202 Jones Ln
7202 Jones Lane, Fairview, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,391
Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK Credit Repair is Available. Monthly: $1,391 Initial Down $20,000 Home Price $429,000 DESCRIPTION: Lease to Own our 4 bedroom 3 bath home on 6 acres of land in Fairview, TN.

1 Unit Available
7204 Armor Ct
7204 Armor Court, Fairview, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4130 sqft
Spacious & luxurious all brick home on a half-acre lot. Exotic hardwood floors on the main level. Chef kitchen w/ granite counters, large bonus room basement level plus climate controlled all-season sunroom.
Results within 10 miles of Fairview
Cross Timbers
12 Units Available
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,103
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
Westfield Condos
13 Units Available
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,570
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene community located near shops, restaurants and nightlife in downtown Nashville. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and yoga lawn.

1 Unit Available
226 Baltusrol Rd
226 Baltusrol Road, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Dont miss out on this amazing opportunity to Rent to Own our colonial style 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom home located in the family-friendly and highly desirable neighborhood of Temple Hills in Franklin.

1 Unit Available
4522 Hannah Ford Road
4522 Hannah Ford Rd, Pegram, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1170 sqft
Owner/Agent - Quaint new construction home in private setting up on a hill with peaceful, beautiful views - Hardwood flooring (no carpet), tile in bathrooms, granite counter tops, new appliances with covered front porch and back deck.

Westfield Condos
1 Unit Available
412 Westfield Dr
412 Westfield Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1586 sqft
Live in fast growing Bellevue! Directly behind the new Bellevue One Development with great shopping and restaurants! Minutes from Vanderbilt, Downtown Nashville, The Gulch. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is super spacious and has brand new carpet.

McCrory Trace
1 Unit Available
8428 Indian Hills Dr
8428 Indian Hills Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2680 sqft
This home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.

1 Unit Available
1214 Temple Crest Dr
1214 Temple Road, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2000 sqft
Only small dog permitted

1 Unit Available
6126 Pasquo Road
6126 Pasquo Road, Williamson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1604 sqft
Wiiliamson Co Schools, Grassland Dist. Unique Home on 6.7 acres tucked in woods. Country living just 1.5 miles from Publix and Natchez Trace. 3rd bedroom in daylight basement. Attached garage plus barn. Hrdwds, FP. Approved pets. Horse pasture.

1 Unit Available
4032 New Highway 96, W
4032 New Highway 96 W, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2388 sqft
All brick 4 bdrm home/2 full ba/2 half ba/huge living rm/dining rm/den/huge utility rm/eat-in kitchen/lots of closets/extra storage.

1 Unit Available
8497 Lewis Rd
8497 Lewis Road, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1092 sqft
As close as you can get to the city while still being in the country! Large yard, huge trees, peace & quiet. Fully furnished. Hardwoods & tile throughout. New deck. Available for monthly lease or longer term. No smoking, no inside pets.

1 Unit Available
8310 Dog Creek Rd
8310 Dog Creek Road, Hickman County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1980 sqft
This beautiful home located on 20.7 acres of land is ideal for contractors or someone who may be looking to get a breath of open air. This is a Large Home with 2000 square feet of space with a full kitchen, workshops, and utility room.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fairview, TN

Finding an apartment in Fairview that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

