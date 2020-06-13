Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Fairview, TN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7204 Armor Ct
7204 Armor Court, Fairview, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4130 sqft
Spacious & luxurious all brick home on a half-acre lot. Exotic hardwood floors on the main level. Chef kitchen w/ granite counters, large bonus room basement level plus climate controlled all-season sunroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7409 Marisa Way
7409 Marisa Way, Fairview, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,889
2312 sqft
Charleston Floor Plan: Brick home w/hardie board accents delivers a spacious open floor plan with 4BR and 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7116 Cobb Cr.
7116 Cobb Circle Southeast, Fairview, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
Brand new kitchen renovation! Charming home on large lot with mature trees. 1-level 3 bedroom home with living room, den, dining area, utility room (dryer only), and sun room. Hardwood floors and carpet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7109 Red Maple Ct
7109 Red Maple Court, Fairview, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
ONE LEVEL BRICK HOME WITHA FULL BASEMENT AND GARAGE. 3 BEDROMS AND 1 BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. HUGE BONUS OR BEDROOM AND BATH IN BASEMENT. LARGE MATURE TREES AND AMAZING PARK LIKE BACK YARD. HUGE DECK FOR GREAT FAMILY GATHERINGS. VACANT

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
7304 Cox Run Dr
7304 Cox Run Drive, Fairview, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
Nice one-level house w/ bonus room over the 2 car-car garage. 3 bed/2 bath with fresh paint and new carpet. Minutes from I-40 and Hwy 100 makes for an easy commute to Nashville.
Results within 10 miles of Fairview
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
Westfield Condos
14 Units Available
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,570
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,103
1478 sqft
Serene community located near shops, restaurants and nightlife in downtown Nashville. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and yoga lawn.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Cross Timbers
13 Units Available
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1550 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4032 New Highway 96, W
4032 New Highway 96 W, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2388 sqft
All brick 4 bdrm home/2 full ba/2 half ba/huge living rm/dining rm/den/huge utility rm/eat-in kitchen/lots of closets/extra storage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8497 Lewis Rd
8497 Lewis Road, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1092 sqft
As close as you can get to the city while still being in the country! Large yard, huge trees, peace & quiet. Fully furnished. Hardwoods & tile throughout. New deck. Available for monthly lease or longer term. No smoking, no inside pets.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Harpeth Valley Park
1 Unit Available
718 McPherson Dr
718 Mcpherson Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1092 sqft
Great rental in West Nashville. 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Patio w/ storage room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Westfield Condos
1 Unit Available
412 Westfield Dr
412 Westfield Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1586 sqft
Live in fast growing Bellevue! Directly behind the new Bellevue One Development with great shopping and restaurants! Minutes from Vanderbilt, Downtown Nashville, The Gulch. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is super spacious and has brand new carpet.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
8310 Dog Creek Rd
8310 Dog Creek Road, Hickman County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1980 sqft
This beautiful home located on 20.7 acres of land is ideal for contractors or someone who may be looking to get a breath of open air. This is a Large Home with 2000 square feet of space with a full kitchen, workshops, and utility room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fairview, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fairview renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

