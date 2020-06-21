All apartments in Collierville
Find more places like 9274 N Fairmont Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collierville, TN
/
9274 N Fairmont Cir
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

9274 N Fairmont Cir

9274 North Fairmont Circle · (901) 264-9246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Collierville
See all
Lakes of Forest Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9274 North Fairmont Circle, Collierville, TN 38017
Lakes of Forest Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1995 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2247 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Available 07/01/20 3br Beautiful Upgraded 2,247 sq ft 2 Garage Home - Property Id: 289509

This home is priced to rent! Built in 2003 this 2247 sq. ft home features a 2-car garage, hardwood, fireplace & backyard pergola.

This 3-bedroom 2 ½ bath has a split entry plan with master on main, 2 upstairs bedrooms & secluded bonus room that can work as a guestroom, office or gym.  Washer, Dryer & Fridge are complimentary or BYO.

Country chic kitchen is equipped with microwave, stove & dishwasher. Amenities include a walking trail behind the property which is a great way to get some exercise & fresh air!  Perfectly situated away from city congestion but close to everything with easy access to Hwy 385, Carriage Crossing Mall, Movie theaters & FedEx Offices.

Collierville School District: Elementary - Bailey Station, Middle -Schilling Farms; High - Collierville

Call/text 901-259-2719 / 901-651-1109 with e-mail for inquiries or to get an online application. In-person tours only for serious applicants by appointment due to social distancing orders, virtual tour available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289509
Property Id 289509

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5837699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9274 N Fairmont Cir have any available units?
9274 N Fairmont Cir has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9274 N Fairmont Cir have?
Some of 9274 N Fairmont Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9274 N Fairmont Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9274 N Fairmont Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9274 N Fairmont Cir pet-friendly?
No, 9274 N Fairmont Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collierville.
Does 9274 N Fairmont Cir offer parking?
Yes, 9274 N Fairmont Cir does offer parking.
Does 9274 N Fairmont Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9274 N Fairmont Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9274 N Fairmont Cir have a pool?
No, 9274 N Fairmont Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9274 N Fairmont Cir have accessible units?
No, 9274 N Fairmont Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9274 N Fairmont Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9274 N Fairmont Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 9274 N Fairmont Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 9274 N Fairmont Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9274 N Fairmont Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Madison at Schilling Farms
160 Madison Farms Ln
Collierville, TN 38017
Carrington at Schilling Farms
1020 Schilling Row Ave
Collierville, TN 38017

Similar Pages

Collierville 1 BedroomsCollierville 2 Bedrooms
Collierville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCollierville Apartments with Pool
Collierville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNBartlett, TNOlive Branch, MSOxford, MS
Horn Lake, MSArlington, TNBrownsville, TNRipley, TN
Southaven, MSLakeland, TNOakland, TNMillington, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity