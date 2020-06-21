9274 N Fairmont Cir

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 3br Beautiful Upgraded 2,247 sq ft 2 Garage Home - Property Id: 289509
This home is priced to rent! Built in 2003 this 2247 sq. ft home features a 2-car garage, hardwood, fireplace & backyard pergola.
This 3-bedroom 2 ½ bath has a split entry plan with master on main, 2 upstairs bedrooms & secluded bonus room that can work as a guestroom, office or gym. Washer, Dryer & Fridge are complimentary or BYO.
Country chic kitchen is equipped with microwave, stove & dishwasher. Amenities include a walking trail behind the property which is a great way to get some exercise & fresh air! Perfectly situated away from city congestion but close to everything with easy access to Hwy 385, Carriage Crossing Mall, Movie theaters & FedEx Offices.
Collierville School District: Elementary - Bailey Station, Middle -Schilling Farms; High - Collierville
Call/text 901-259-2719 / 901-651-1109 with e-mail for inquiries or to get an online application. In-person tours only for serious applicants by appointment due to social distancing orders, virtual tour available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289509
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5837699)