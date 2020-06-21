9274 N Fairmont Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub media room

Available 07/01/20 3br Beautiful Upgraded 2,247 sq ft 2 Garage Home - Property Id: 289509



This home is priced to rent! Built in 2003 this 2247 sq. ft home features a 2-car garage, hardwood, fireplace & backyard pergola.



This 3-bedroom 2 ½ bath has a split entry plan with master on main, 2 upstairs bedrooms & secluded bonus room that can work as a guestroom, office or gym. Washer, Dryer & Fridge are complimentary or BYO.



Country chic kitchen is equipped with microwave, stove & dishwasher. Amenities include a walking trail behind the property which is a great way to get some exercise & fresh air! Perfectly situated away from city congestion but close to everything with easy access to Hwy 385, Carriage Crossing Mall, Movie theaters & FedEx Offices.



Collierville School District: Elementary - Bailey Station, Middle -Schilling Farms; High - Collierville



Call/text 901-259-2719 / 901-651-1109 with e-mail for inquiries or to get an online application. In-person tours only for serious applicants by appointment due to social distancing orders, virtual tour available.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289509

No Pets Allowed



