franklin county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
13 Apartments for rent in Franklin County, TN📍
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
312 N Shephard St
312 N Shephard St, Winchester, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
852 sqft
Small 2 bedroom duplex. Renter is responsible for utilities and yard work.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
586 Blair Pond Rd
586 Blair Pond Rd, Franklin County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1651 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 full baths brick ranch in a quiet neighborhood. Home and immediate yard for rent (no outbuildings included). Application, security and background check required. Utilities are not included. Scheduled to be available August 1, 2020.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
808 Pleasant View Dr
808 Pleasant View Dr, Winchester, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1472 sqft
Beautiful brick home in a quiet neighborhood. 3 Bedrooms, 1 full bath and 1 half bath home has nice features such as a covered rear patio, connecting carport with storage and carport has covered access to the den.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin County
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
204 Skyview Ln
204 Skyview Lane, Tullahoma, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1525 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 bath brick home; kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, Primary Bedroom w/ full bath, covered patio w/ built in brick cooker, Attached 1 car garage and a detached 2 car garage
Last updated March 12 at 01:03 AM
213 Cambridge Ct
213 Cambridge Court, Tullahoma, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1534 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath brick home; kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, converted garage for bonus room, patio, carport, storage building
Results within 5 miles of Franklin County
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
Briarwood
121 Silver St, Tullahoma, TN
2 Bedrooms
$570
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1092 sqft
Experience Wilhoit Living at beautiful Briarwood Apartments. Our community is the best home for your family. The spacious 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans include master bedrooms with walk-in closet and patio or balcony.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2
207 Ovoca Lake Road, Coffee County, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
131 sqft
ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful Home in Tullahoma.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2320 Hamilton Ave
2320 Hamilton Ave, South Pittsburg, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
No Security Deposit Required FOR MORE INFO CALL US - Property Id: 200774 Little or NO upfront security deposit - call or inquire! Completely renovated in 2019, The Borders have been revitalized into an exclusive collection of stylish apartments
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2330 Hamilton Ave
2330 Hamilton Avenue, South Pittsburg, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
775 sqft
No Security Deposit Required FOR MORE INFO CALL US - Property Id: 200789 Completely renovated in 2019, The Borders have been revitalized into an exclusive collection of stylish apartments forming a gated community.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1408 Powers Bridge Rd
1408 Powers Bridge Road, Coffee County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
3820 sqft
WOW!!! Amazing opportunity to RENT TO OWN this beautiful Colonial home. Everything is new including electrical, plumbing, roof, windows, flooring and paint. No detail has been overlooked.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
209 E. McLEAN ST
209 Mclean Street, Manchester, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1716 sqft
Located on a spacious corner lot, you'll find this charming home ready for commercial rental needs! Offering just over 1700 sq ft of space with 5 office spaces, lg rooms, soaring ceilings, upgraded electrical & plumbing, a coffee kitchen w/sink, 1.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1206 Shady Lane 1
1206 Shady Lane, Manchester, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
125 sqft
Looking for dependable Roommate! Master Suite is available. You have your own private 1/2 bath.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Franklin County area include University of Alabama in Huntsville, Oakwood University, Nashville State Community College, Belmont University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Nashville, Chattanooga, Murfreesboro, Huntsville, and Franklin have apartments for rent.
