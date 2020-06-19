860 Harle Ave Apt B

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

One bedroom/one bath apartment in downtown Cleveland! - You'll be surprised how much space you'll have in this completely remodeled one bedroom, one bath apartment! It boasts large rooms, washer/dryer hook up, full kitchen AND conveniently located downtown in the Historic District. Monthly rent for this beautiful apartment is $700/month with $500 deposit. There is an option to rent this unattached apartment along with the main home, please call the office at (423)458-2600 for that pricing or to learn more about this great property! To apply, visit www.clarityrental.com **(Due to COVID-19 concerns, all of our vacancies are viewed by appt only until further notice)**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5780225)