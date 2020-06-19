All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

860 Harle Ave Apt B

860 Harle Avenue Northwest · (423) 458-2600
Location

860 Harle Avenue Northwest, Cleveland, TN 37311

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 860 Harle Ave Apt B · Avail. now

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One bedroom/one bath apartment in downtown Cleveland! - You'll be surprised how much space you'll have in this completely remodeled one bedroom, one bath apartment! It boasts large rooms, washer/dryer hook up, full kitchen AND conveniently located downtown in the Historic District. Monthly rent for this beautiful apartment is $700/month with $500 deposit. There is an option to rent this unattached apartment along with the main home, please call the office at (423)458-2600 for that pricing or to learn more about this great property! To apply, visit www.clarityrental.com **(Due to COVID-19 concerns, all of our vacancies are viewed by appt only until further notice)**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 Harle Ave Apt B have any available units?
860 Harle Ave Apt B has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 860 Harle Ave Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
860 Harle Ave Apt B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 Harle Ave Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 860 Harle Ave Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 860 Harle Ave Apt B offer parking?
No, 860 Harle Ave Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 860 Harle Ave Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 Harle Ave Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 Harle Ave Apt B have a pool?
No, 860 Harle Ave Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 860 Harle Ave Apt B have accessible units?
No, 860 Harle Ave Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 860 Harle Ave Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 Harle Ave Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 860 Harle Ave Apt B have units with air conditioning?
No, 860 Harle Ave Apt B does not have units with air conditioning.
