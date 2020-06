Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

Unit A is the downstairs commercial retail space and does not include the loft apt above. The space offers a large single open room in the front and a back workroom/storage room. The bathroom is full ADA compliant.

The unit is on separate HVAC and utilities from the upstairs. The building is fully sprinkled and has updated, code compliant plumbing and electrical service.

Formerly knows as the Woods Jewelry Building this impressive structure is a downtown landmark. Built originally as general store with offices above, the structure has had made uses over the years. The longest use however was as a high end jewelry store from 1950 to 2000.